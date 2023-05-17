This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Makes Cleaning Easier’ — and It’s on Sale for 56% Off at Amazon

One reviewer called it a “life saver” for preventing neck and back pain

Published on May 17, 2023 09:00 PM

Don’t spend these beautiful spring days hunched over a bathtub, tirelessly scrubbing away at soap scum and mildew. Instead, opt for a cleaning gadget that can quickly and efficiently do the heavy lifting for you. 

The Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber boasts tons of functional features that’ll whip bathtubs, shower walls, floors, windows, and more into shape in a jiffy. It’s garnered tons of positive feedback from shoppers and, if you add it to your cart right now, you can snag it on sale for 56 percent off (just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount). 

The spin scrubber functions on two cleaning modes: low, which reaches a speed of 280 rotations per minute and can be used for surface-level messes, and high, which can rev up to 380 rotations per minute and tackle caked on or deeply embedded grime. 

The kit also includes four brush attachments that are designed for different purposes. For instance, one reviewer wrote that the large flat brush head “worked the best on tile walls and floors,” while the dome brush head “worked great on tile floor corners and along shower pan edges.” There’s also a small flat brush and corner brush, which are ideal for smaller, narrower cleaning tasks. 

Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Buy It! Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

What’s more, the scrubber is equipped with extension rods that stretch from 27 to 43 inches and have adjustable angles. This eliminates the need to bend down or hunch over surfaces while cleaning. One shopper called the device a “life saver” for aches and pains, then explained: “It does an awesome job and doesn’t hurt my neck or back.”

Its cordless design also lets you clean freely without dancing around wires or remaining close to an outlet. Tons of shoppers have raved about the tool's battery life, including one user that said they were “impressed” by the way the “charge holds [for] a long time.” They also shared: “I have carpal tunnel and this definitely makes cleaning easier for me. I’ve washed my walls, tile floors [and] shower, counters, cabinets, floorboards, windows… It does it all.”

Don’t waste the spring season by tediously checking chores off of a to-do list. Instead, grab the Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber while it’s 56 percent off at Amazon and let it do the work for you.

