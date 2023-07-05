A Vornado Tower Fan That Shoppers Call ‘Freakishly Powerful’ Is Just $40 at Amazon Today

"We'll be buying another for our living room"

Summer is here, and the hot weather is unavoidable. And while you could certainly outfit your bed with cooling sheets and blast the air conditioner all day long, you may be looking for ways to conserve energy that won’t triple your utility bill for the next couple of months. 

Consider adding a handy tower fan into your repertoire, like the Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Fan, which is currently 20 percent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The tower fan relies on the brand’s Versa-Flow technology to create total air circulation, cooling down an entire room rather than just a small space. The fan can push out air for up to 50 feet, so you’ll be able to feel a breeze no matter where you are in the room. 

Users can choose from four settings that can be adjusted with the press of a button thanks to the easy-to-use control panel. Standing at 14.5 inches tall and 5 inches wide, the fan is ideal in smaller spaces, like a home office or bedroom, and can be placed on end tables or desks without taking up a ton of room. Plus, since it’s so lightweight, it can be moved from place to place with ease. 

Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Fan, $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon Prime Day Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Circulator Fan, Black

Amazon

Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given this tower fan a five-star rating, with users noting that it “really does move air” and “packs a punch.” One reviewer said, “This small fan keeps my kitchen area very cool,” while another shared: “This Vornado Fan helped transform my room from a hot, closed off feeling to a much breezier, cool place!”

A third five-star reviewer wrote that it “made a difference” in keeping the bedroom cool to sleep at night. They added: “We could definitely feel consistent air movement throughout the room.” A fourth called the device “freakishly powerful,” explaining that the fan “circulates air really well.” Plus, they appreciated that it’s “quiet” and “unnervingly powerful given its size.” They finished off by saying, “We’ll be buying another for our living room.”  

Head to Amazon to get the Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Fan while it’s just $40. 

