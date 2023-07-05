Lifestyle A Vornado Tower Fan That Shoppers Call ‘Freakishly Powerful’ Is Just $40 at Amazon Today “We’ll be buying another for our living room” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Summer is here, and the hot weather is unavoidable. And while you could certainly outfit your bed with cooling sheets and blast the air conditioner all day long, you may be looking for ways to conserve energy that won’t triple your utility bill for the next couple of months. Consider adding a handy tower fan into your repertoire, like the Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Fan, which is currently 20 percent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The tower fan relies on the brand’s Versa-Flow technology to create total air circulation, cooling down an entire room rather than just a small space. The fan can push out air for up to 50 feet, so you’ll be able to feel a breeze no matter where you are in the room. Users can choose from four settings that can be adjusted with the press of a button thanks to the easy-to-use control panel. Standing at 14.5 inches tall and 5 inches wide, the fan is ideal in smaller spaces, like a home office or bedroom, and can be placed on end tables or desks without taking up a ton of room. Plus, since it’s so lightweight, it can be moved from place to place with ease. Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Fan, $40 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 RELATED: The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given this tower fan a five-star rating, with users noting that it “really does move air” and “packs a punch.” One reviewer said, “This small fan keeps my kitchen area very cool,” while another shared: “This Vornado Fan helped transform my room from a hot, closed off feeling to a much breezier, cool place!” A third five-star reviewer wrote that it “made a difference” in keeping the bedroom cool to sleep at night. They added: “We could definitely feel consistent air movement throughout the room.” A fourth called the device “freakishly powerful,” explaining that the fan “circulates air really well.” Plus, they appreciated that it’s “quiet” and “unnervingly powerful given its size.” They finished off by saying, “We’ll be buying another for our living room.” Head to Amazon to get the Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Fan while it’s just $40. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309 This $475 Stick Vacuum That You Can Use ‘Anywhere’ Is Just $109 at Amazon Today A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon