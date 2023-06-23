This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start shopping sales right now. In fact, the site is already filled with not-to-be-missed deals, including items you’ll need this summer.

Start by snapping up a Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan while it’s 25 percent off. The fan is equipped with powerful air circulation that’s designed to cool down small rooms quickly. To use the device, simply select one of three speeds on the back of the device, then slide the chrome glide bar to direct airflow in whichever direction you need. Thanks to the sturdy blades and an enclosed air duct the fan can push out air for up to 70 feet.

Its small size means you can perch it on an end table or kitchen counter without it taking up too much room, and its lightweight design allows you to easily move it from room to room if necessary. Plus, it’s not super loud, so it won’t disturb you while you’re watching TV or trying to fall asleep.

Buy It! Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given the fan a five-star rating, with users noting that it has “amazing power” and is “better than any tower fan.” One reviewer said, “Nothing beats a Vornado,” while another added: “It did a great job cooling a large room and keeping the air moving.”

A third reviewer said, “This mighty fan cools my living room, [and] unless the sun is touching the Earth, this little powerhouse is enough for me.” Rather than turn on the AC, this shopper explained that they place this fan in several rooms, explaining that it “circulates the air in that room and saves on your bill.”

Head to Amazon to get the Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan while it’s 25 percent off.

