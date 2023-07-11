Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is following in his Hall of Famer dad's footsteps.

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman won the MLB's annual Home Run Derby, 16 years after Vladimir Guerrero Sr. beat the record while playing for the Los Angeles Angels — not only individually making history, but becoming the first father-son duo to have taken home the title.

Guerrero Jr. shared that his loved ones encouraged him to participate in the Derby.

"When my family pushes me to do something, usually good things happen," the 24-year-old athlete told ESPN in an interview following his victory.

"Everybody was telling me to calm down, to slow down, but you just can't," Guerrero Jr. continued of his determination. "You just can't. You just got to continue to hit homers."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after winning the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, 2023. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dominican native then proceeded to beat out competitors Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners) and Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays) for a total of 72 home runs at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Guerrero Jr. told ESPN that while he doesn't remember much about his dad, now 48, winning the title in 2007 (as he was just 8 years old at the time), he conveyed his sense of pride for what they have both accomplished.

"I feel very happy, very proud that my father and I both won the Derby," he said.

And while he noted he was "tired," Guerrero Jr. insisted it was worth it: "I feel happy."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after winning the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, 2023. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Last year, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Like Guerrero Jr., he also beat out Rodríguez, 22.



The then-23-year-old Soto became the second-youngest player to win the competition by hitting 53 home runs across three rounds, according to ESPN.

He missed the opportunity to claim his place as baseball's youngest-ever Home Run Derby champion just slightly, as he is only one day older than Juan Gonzalez, who won the event while playing for the Texas Rangers in 1993, according to MLB.com.

In 2019, Guerrero Jr. set a record with 91 homers in Cleveland, but ultimately lost out in the finals to Pete Alonso, per ESPN.