Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman won the MLB's Home Run Derby — 16 years after his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., clinched the same honor

By
Published on July 11, 2023 09:58AM EDT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the the Home Run Derby on July 10, 2023 (L); Vladimir Guerrero Sr. wins the the Home Run Derby on July 9, 2007. Photo:

ANTHONY BOLANTE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is following in his Hall of Famer dad's footsteps.

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman won the MLB's annual Home Run Derby, 16 years after Vladimir Guerrero Sr. beat the record while playing for the Los Angeles Angels — not only individually making history, but becoming the first father-son duo to have taken home the title.

Guerrero Jr. shared that his loved ones encouraged him to participate in the Derby.

"When my family pushes me to do something, usually good things happen," the 24-year-old athlete told ESPN in an interview following his victory.

"Everybody was telling me to calm down, to slow down, but you just can't," Guerrero Jr. continued of his determination. "You just can't. You just got to continue to hit homers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after winning the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, 2023.

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dominican native then proceeded to beat out competitors Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners) and Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays) for a total of 72 home runs at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Guerrero Jr. told ESPN that while he doesn't remember much about his dad, now 48, winning the title in 2007 (as he was just 8 years old at the time), he conveyed his sense of pride for what they have both accomplished.

"I feel very happy, very proud that my father and I both won the Derby," he said.

And while he noted he was "tired," Guerrero Jr. insisted it was worth it: "I feel happy."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after winning the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, 2023.

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Last year, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Like Guerrero Jr., he also beat out Rodríguez, 22.

The then-23-year-old Soto became the second-youngest player to win the competition by hitting 53 home runs across three rounds, according to ESPN.

He missed the opportunity to claim his place as baseball's youngest-ever Home Run Derby champion just slightly, as he is only one day older than Juan Gonzalez, who won the event while playing for the Texas Rangers in 1993, according to MLB.com.

In 2019, Guerrero Jr. set a record with 91 homers in Cleveland, but ultimately lost out in the finals to Pete Alonso, per ESPN.

Related Articles
Mikala Jones Professional Surfer, 2008
Surfer Mikala Jones Dead at 44: 'Life Will Never Be the Same Without You'
Elina Svitolina who missed Harry Styles' concert to play in Wimbledon
Harry Styles Tells Elina Svitolina She Is 'Welcome at Any' Show After She Missed His Concert for Wimbledon
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after being defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Wimbledon Crowd Boos Belarus' Victoria Azarenka After Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Declines to Shake Hands
Trinity Rodman #20 of USA celebrating her goal during an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT
Trinity Rodman Dominates Late with 2 Goals in USWNT Send-Off Ahead of World Cup
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
ShaâCarri Richardson tossing off her wig during the Women's Track and Field 100m Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson Tosses Off Wig Ahead of Winning 100m in US Championship Comeback
Rutgers Scarlet Knights assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson looks on during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's college basketball game
Former WNBA All-Star and 2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nikki McCray-Penson Dead at 51
Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier
WNBA Stars Announce New Winter League as Alternative to Playing Abroad After Brittney Griner's Arrest
Blake Bolden skates with participants at the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition Launch & Hockey Clinic at Ford Ice Center on June 27, 2023 in Antioch, Tennessee.
Blake Bolden Wants the Hockey World to Know That 'Black People Have Always Been Playing Hockey' (Exclusive)
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 27, 2008
‘Legendary’ Kobe Bryant Covers the NBA2K for the Fourth Time in 2024 Edition
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett Remembered by Family and Friends at Funeral
Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca Wallace appear to be putting their dramas behind them as they relax at the park after he is declared legally divorced
Ioan Gruffudd and Girlfriend Bianca Wallace Seen on Park Outing as Actor Finalizes Contentious Divorce
Jay Williams gives an interview to the media during the McDonald's All-American Games Media Da
ESPN's Jay Williams Mourns the Loss of His Mother on His Son's Birthday: 'Forever Intertwined' (Exclusive)
Heather Anderson
Late Australian Football Player Is the First Female Athlete to Be Diagnosed with CTE
Jimmy Cordero Suspension
Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of the Season Under MLB's Domestic Violence Policy
Eagles Star Jordan Mailata Sings âIsnât She Lovelyâ at His Wedding
Eagles' Jordan Mailata Stuns Guests by Singing 'Isn't She Lovely' at His Maui Wedding — See the Video!