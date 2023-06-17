Vladimir Duthiers Says Parenting 'Can't Be Taught' as He Celebrates His First Father's Day (Exclusive)

Vladimir Duthiers is reflecting on what he's learned as a dad so far.

Ahead of his first Father's Day, the CBS News correspondent, 53, tells PEOPLE that parenting "can't be taught."



"Our daughter Céline Mari was born on January 31st 2023, so I have only been a dad for a little over 4 months," he shares. "But here is what I have learned on this, my first Father’s Day. It is something that I guess all dads — and moms too — have learned."

"What I have learned can’t be taught. You can’t even really prepare for it. Because the only way to know it is to feel it," he tells PEOPLE. "To experience it. To live it."

Duthiers describes fatherhood as, "the feeling that my heart’s capacity for love is infinite. Limitless. Without end."

"Dads know what that means. And now, so do I," he adds.



Duthiers and wife Marian Wang — who first met 11 years ago when Duthiers was a producer on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360° while Wang was an investigative reporter at ProPublica and were married in September 2020 — first announced their exciting baby news first on air during CBS Mornings in September.

"I have a personal milestone. I got married during the pandemic, which was incredible, which was a milestone itself because I never thought it would happen. And now we are having a baby, and it's a baby girl," he told co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nathaniel Burleson.

"January 2023, we're welcoming our little girl and we are very, very happy," he added. "I'm going to be a girl dad, which is amazing. We're blessed. It's so challenging for people to have children and we don't take it lightly. It's not easy, but we're very blessed."