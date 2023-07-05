Vivica A. Fox Admits 2016 'Independence Day' Sequel 'Missed Out by Not Bringing Will Smith Back'

Vivica A. Fox returned for director Roland Emmerich's "Independence Day: Resurgence" in 2016

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 12:22PM EDT
Vivica A. Fox, Will Smith
Vivica A. Fox; Will Smith in Independence Day (1996). Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty; 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Vivica A. Fox thought the Independence Day sequel was lacking without Will Smith.

Fox reprised her role of Jasmine Hiller in 2016's Independence Day: Resurgence, 20 years after the hit 1996 original film.

While director Roland Emmerich and several other cast members returned (Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Judd Hirsch and Brent Spiner were all back), Smith did not reprise his role as Capt. Steven Hiller.

"I just didn't feel like it was good and it lived up to the first one," Fox, 58, said to AV Club. "I really feel we missed out by not bringing Will Smith back."

"We had most of the original cast on, but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of Independence Day 2 was that Will Smith wasn't there," she continued.

"And I'm gonna tell you — I'm gonna keep it real — I was at the premiere and I was like ... 'Let's see how the fans are gonna feel about this.' And, sure enough, on Twitter they blew me up!" said Fox.

Will Smith, Bagley Ross, and Vivica A. Fox in Independence Day - 1996
Will Smith, Bagley Ross and Vivica A. Fox in Independence Day (1996).

Claudette Barius/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Independence Day: Resurgence also starred Liam Hemsworth, Maika Monroe and Jessie T. Usher, who played the son of Smith's Steven Hiller.

In February 2022, director Emmerich told The Wrap that they rewrote the script for the sequel in two weeks after Smith dropped out of the project.

“I’m proud of Independence Day: Resurgence, but we had one problem: Will Smith decided while we were preparing to drop out. That was a huge, huge blow to me," he said. "At that point I had to decide should I keep going or not? I realized we had spent $10 or 12 million, and you don’t drop out easily."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vivica A. Fox in Independence Day Resurgence - 2016
Vivica A. Fox in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016).

Claudette Barius/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Emmerich, prior to that, told Yahoo Movies UK in 2019 that he regretted moving forward with the film.

"I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first, but then in the middle of production Will opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad. I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script," said Emmerich, also known for movies like 2012, The Day After Tomorrow and White House Down.

"After I had to, really fast, cobble another script together. And I should have just said no, because all of a sudden I was making something I criticized myself, a sequel," he said.

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Star in Epic New Trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021
Tom Holland Says He’s 'Lucky' to Have Zendaya in His Life: Their Love Is 'Worth Its Weight in Gold'
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One' PEOPLE Review: Tom Cruise's New Stunts Are Stunners
Michelle yeoh with great godchildren
Michelle Yeoh Posts Sweet Throwback Photos of ‘My Beautiful Goddaughter’s Children': ‘Time Flies’
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro
Tom Cruise plans to see the Barbie Movie and Oppenheimer Opening Weekend
Tom Cruise Reveals Plans for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Viewings: 'I'll See Them Opening Weekend'
John Cena seen at the BBC on March 15, 2018
John Cena Asks Filming Fan to Let Him 'Enjoy Some Time' with Friends When Asked to Recite His Catchphrase
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, 2006
Abigail Breslin Remembers 'Little Miss Sunshine' Costar Alan Arkin: 'He Will Always Be Grandpa in My Heart'
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Alan Arkin - Little Miss Sunshine and Oscar Winner
Alan Arkin Won His Oscar for Just 14 Minutes of Screen Time in 'Little Miss Sunshine'
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive)
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Denies Claims He Physically, Mentally Abused Romantic Partners Over Past Decade
Greta Gerwig Margot Robbie Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Duo Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Buy Tickets for Trio of Summer Blockbusters: 'Mission: Accepted'
Sofia Coppola Instagram, The Bling Ring BTS, Paris Hilton
Sofia Coppola Marks 10 Years Since 'The Bling Ring' with Emma Watson and Paris Hilton Throwback Photos