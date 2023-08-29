Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Down After Receiving Legal Threat from Eminem: 'I'll Respect His Wishes'

In an interview on MSNBC, the far-right presidential candidate commented on Eminem's threat to take him to court for rapping the song "Lose Yourself"

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 29, 2023 06:20PM EDT
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem (left), Vivek Ramaswamy. Photo:

CRAIG SJODIN via Getty; Scott Olson/Getty

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is responding after Eminem threatened to take him to court for using his song "Lose Yourself."

When asked about a recent cease-and-desist letter sent from Eminem's performing rights organization BMI, Ramaswamy told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, "I'll respect his wishes."

The 38-year-old added, "...but I'll just say, will the real Slim Shady please stand up?" — a reference to the rapper's 2000 song "The Real Slim Shady."

"Eminem, in his rise, used to be a guy who stood up to the establishment and said the things that the establishment didn't want him to say," Ramaswamy said in the Tuesday interview. "I think the fact that my political viewpoints may differ from his — I think people will change over the course of their lives. But I have hope for him, that he will one day rediscover the renegade that made him great. And I'm rooting for that success in his life."

The comments echoed what Ramaswamy posted on his X page, in which he appeared to taunt the 50-year-old Grammy winner.

"Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?" he wrote alongside a grinning face with sweat emoji on Monday, tagging Eminem.

The controversy stems from Ramaswamy's appearance at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12, when he rapped the lyrics to "Lose Yourself" while campaigning on stage.

After footage of the performance was shared on social media, BMI sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy's campaign attorney, Stephen Roberts, according to a copy of the letter obtained by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The letter — which was reported first by the Daily Mail — stated that BMI had "received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions."

"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the letter added.

Not one to shy from controversy nor publicity, Ramaswamy has garnered headlines for being outspoken against companies using their platforms for social causes and has criticized things like critical race theory, self-victimization and efforts to stop climate change.

In line with those talking points, the far-right candidate has criticized diversity programs in America, claiming that they only emphasize people's differences.

Related Articles
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable’ Blood Cancer
Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Tiffany Trump watch as President Donald Trump speaks on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention
Donald Trump's Family 'Isn't Worried' About Him Going to Jail, Source Says (Exclusive)
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Why Melania Trump Remains Silent on Husband Donald's Mug Shot: 'She Pays Only So Much Attention' (Exclusive)
Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher addresses a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in the gymnasium at Mentor High School October 30, 2008
Joe Wurzelbacher, Viral Star Known as ‘Joe the Plumber’ After 2008 Election, Dead at 49
Biden spoke to reporters while on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nev. on Friday.
Donald Trump's Georgia Mug Shot Prompts Response from President Joe Biden: ‘Handsome Guy, Wonderful Guy’
Jeffrey Clark mugshot
Jeffrey Clark Was Almost Our Attorney General — Now He’s Fulton County Inmate No. P01135824
A general view of the CNN West Coast headquarters on Feb. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Max Announces 'CNN Max' Live News Streaming Service with 24/7 Programming
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump
Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump in GOP Debate: ‘Most Disliked Politician in America’
Yevgeny Prigozhin chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Led a Failed Coup Against Putin in June, Has Reportedly Died in a Plane Crash
Rudolph Giuliani mugshot
Rudy Giuliani’s Mug Shot Released in Georgia Election Meddling Case
Doug Burgum
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injures Leg in Basketball Game on the Night Before GOP Debate
Sean Penn attends The Television Academy's 26th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Saban Media Center on November 16, 2022
Sean Penn's 'Immersive' Ukraine War Documentary Previewed in New Trailer
Florida Psychology Teacher Laments Recent Education Bans: 'It's Not Fair to Be Robbed of Learning'
Florida AP Teacher Reveals Education Struggle Under DeSantis: ‘What Class Will They Get Rid of Next?’