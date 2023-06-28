This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now

If your current vacuum cleaner has seen better days and huffs and puffs every time it gets pushed across your floors, it may be time to upgrade. And right now, the Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum is on sale at Amazon.

Whether your house gets a lot of foot traffic or you just like to keep your home spotless, you'll enjoy how this stick vac moves. The device is nearly seven pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room, and it’s designed with swivel steering, so it effortlessly glides around objects like bulky furniture without missing a step.

The compact vacuum has 33,000 pascals of suction power, which makes picking up dust, per, hair, and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, and tile a breeze. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, which makes it even easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like the stairs and baseboards. And thanks to an on-page coupon and an additional promo code that can be applied at checkout, the on-sale vacuum is even more discounted.



Amazon

Buy It! Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum, $129.99 with coupon and code V15120626 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

The stick vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust, particles, and allergens while you clean, plus it comes with multiple attachments to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery. A 60-minute run time gives you time to cover plenty of ground in your home without needing to stop and charge the battery.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many calling it a “great little tool” and writing that it has “the most powerful suction” in their reviews. One shopper shared they were “extremely impressed” by the vacuum’s performance. “It has more power than my previous one, and it's also more affordable…I also love the variety of attachments that come with it. They make it easy to clean every corner of my house,” they added.

A second reviewer wrote that the vacuum is “lightweight and easy to handle” when cleaning out their car. “Because it has so many attachments, it can really get deep into car crevices that normal vacuums can't reach,” they explained. And when they use the cordless device in their home, it easily picks up pet hair, another standout feature. “It really allows me to move around freely while cleaning the house. I no longer have to stop unplugging and replugging,” they added.

A third shopper, who was skeptical about getting a cordless vacuum because they were worried about the suction power, wrote: “Best vacuum ever. I love this vacuum cleaner. It has really surpassed my expectations.”

Head to Amazon now to snap up the Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum while it’s $130 less.



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

