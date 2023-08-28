Va. Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Twins After Husband Allegedly Discovers Her Topless with Teen

Ashleigh Watts is charged with three counts of indecency with a minor

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Published on August 28, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Ashleigh Watts, charged with sexual relations with two teen brothers in Chesapeake, Va.
Ashleigh Watts. Photo:

Chesapeake Sheriffs Office

A Virginia woman is accused of sexually abusing twin teenage boys who lived across the street, according to court documents.

Ashleigh Watts, 37, of Chesapeake, was charged with three counts of indecency with a minor after she allegedly had sexual contact since June 2022 with one of the teens, a criminal complaint says.

Police were alerted to the alleged contact when a neighbor called 911 and claimed that Watts had sexual relations with the twin brothers, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, in February, Watts’ husband allegedly came home to find his wife topless on the couch with one of the teens, who was “pretending to be asleep” just before 2 a.m. The teen, who lived across the street, reportedly told his parents that he went to Watts’ house to smoke marijuana and fell asleep, denying any sexual activity, authorities said.

According to the complaint, the teen later told his father that he’d had sex with Watts multiple times. 

The teen also told another neighbor that he had been in a sexual relationship with Watts since June 2022 and they were in love, according to the complaint. Watts also allegedly told the neighbor that when the teen turned 17, she would marry him, the complaint said.

Authorities said that after the alleged contact was discovered, the teen ran away from home last month and was found hiding in Watts’ bedroom three weeks later on July 26.

The other twin alleged to police that Watts would give him pairs of her underwear and offer him marijuana, according to the complaint. The boy also alleged she would touch him inappropriately, but that he had told her to stop, the complaint said. 

Watts was arrested Aug. 17, according to 13 News Now. It is not immediately clear if Watts has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

