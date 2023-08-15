Seven months after an 8-year-old Virginia girl was shot and killed while playing outside, authorities have made two arrests in the case.

Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, were indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder and firearm offenses in connection with the 2022 death of P’Aris Moore, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the Hopewell Police Department.

P’Aris was shot in the chest in the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2022 in Hopewell, Va., and died at a local hospital a short time later, police said.

Police said at the time that P’Aris was playing in a front yard when a single shot was fired from a vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses told police they saw a light colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting, the release states.

The girl's mother, Brionna Taylor, told WTVR last year that the deadly shooting happened just a few days before P'Aris' 9th birthday.

“We're supposed to be planning birthday parties. Not funerals," she said, per the outlet. "This is crazy to me."

Police said an “extensive investigation” eventually led to the arrests of Taylor and Harvell, both of whom are being held without bond. It’s unclear if the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Jamari Antonio Taylor and Rayquan Latrel Harvell. Hopewell Police Department/Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hopewell Public Schools released a statement on its website shortly after P’Aris’ death, confirming she was a 3rd grade student.

“P'Aris was a precious angel, well known and supported by her elementary school family,” Superintendent Dr. Melody D. Hackney wrote.

“The senseless gun violence in our city must stop, and as sad as it is, we can only pray that this horrific incident and resulting loss of life will be the catalyst for the change and action we need in Hopewell to get this under control once and for all,” the statement continued.

According to her obituary, P’Aris enjoyed spending time with her family, getting her hair done, and making TikTok videos.

