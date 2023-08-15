Va. Girl, 8, Was Killed by Gunshot While Playing in Front Yard. Months Later, 2 Men Are Charged

Police have charged Jamari Antonio Taylor and Rayquan Latrel Harvell with first-degree murder and firearm-related offenses

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 15, 2023 01:01PM EDT
P'Aris Moore an 8-year-old Virginia girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2022
P'Aris Moore . Photo:

Tucker Funerals

Seven months after an 8-year-old Virginia girl was shot and killed while playing outside, authorities have made two arrests in the case.

Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, were indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder and firearm offenses in connection with the 2022 death of P’Aris Moore, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the Hopewell Police Department.

P’Aris was shot in the chest in the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2022 in Hopewell, Va., and died at a local hospital a short time later, police said.

Police said at the time that P’Aris was playing in a front yard when a single shot was fired from a vehicle, according to the Associated Press. 

Witnesses told police they saw a light colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting, the release states.

The girl's mother, Brionna Taylor, told WTVR last year that the deadly shooting happened just a few days before P'Aris' 9th birthday.

“We're supposed to be planning birthday parties. Not funerals," she said, per the outlet. "This is crazy to me."

Police said an “extensive investigation” eventually led to the arrests of Taylor and Harvell, both of whom are being held without bond. It’s unclear if the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Jamari Antonio Taylor and Rayquan Latrel Harvell
Jamari Antonio Taylor and Rayquan Latrel Harvell.

Hopewell Police Department/Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hopewell Public Schools released a statement on its website shortly after P’Aris’ death, confirming she was a 3rd grade student.

“P'Aris was a precious angel, well known and supported by her elementary school family,” Superintendent Dr. Melody D. Hackney wrote.

“The senseless gun violence in our city must stop, and as sad as it is, we can only pray that this horrific incident and resulting loss of life will be the catalyst for the change and action we need in Hopewell to get this under control once and for all,” the statement continued.

According to her obituary, P’Aris enjoyed spending time with her family, getting her hair done, and making TikTok videos.

Related Articles
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén
Florida Orange County Sheriff Vehicle January 18, 2021
4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage
Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old Michigan boy who died by suicide over sextortion
Teen Died by Suicide After Alleged Online 'Sextortion,' 2 Nigerian Men Extradited to U.S. to Face Charges
Brett McAlpin, Hunter Elward, Daniel Opdyke, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Joshua Hartfield
6 Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty After Torturing 2 Black Men, Mocking Them with Racial Slurs
Sushi Staples A 10-Year-Old Boy Found Was Dead in a Garbage Can in Mother's Garage. Heâd Been There for 7 Months
Cause of Death for Boy, 10, Found in Garbage Bin in Mom's Garage After 7 Months Was Gunshot Wound
Nayeli Nieves, Salem MA murder victim
Mass. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend in Front of Their 2 Children as Police Continue Search for Body
Murderer Fla. Man 'Was the Most Amazing Human,' Friends Say as Police Name Husband a Prime Suspect
Friends Remember Slain Fla. Man Whose Husband Is Now Suspect in Case: 'Most Amazing Human'
Stacy Michelle Rabon, mugshot
An Hours-Old Baby Was Found Dead in a Sears Bag 31 Years Ago. Her Mother Was Just Convicted
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Basketball Court
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court
Boy, 11, Faces Manslaughter After Shooting and Killing Girl, 8, His Mom Was Babysitting
Boy, 11, Charged with Manslaughter and Shooting Death of Girl, 8, His Mom Was Babysitting
Dashja Turner
5 Kids Found Malnourished in Basement, Mom Charged with Neglect
O'Shae Sibley stabbed in Brooklyn
Teen Charged with Hate Crime After Stabbing Death of O'Shae Sibley, N.Y.C. Man Voguing to Beyoncé
Ga. Father and Son Picked up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was Wanted for Murder
Ga. Father and Son Picked Up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was a Wanted Murder Suspect
Utahna Halona Erickson
Utah Man Who Murdered Wife and Then Injured 7-Year-Old Daughter When Girl Tried to Stop Attack Sent to Prison