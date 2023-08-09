'Virgin River': Mel Navigates a High-Risk Pregnancy and a Scary Wildfire Descends in Dramatic Trailer

The people of Virgin River are facing new challenges and threats.

The upcoming fifth season of the hit Netflix series will feature “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart,” according to according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

In the dramatic new trailer, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) decides to take a step back from the clinic as she navigates her high-risk pregnancy with her boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson).

“It makes sense to prioritize my high risk pregnancy and my family over my job,” she tells Doc (Tim Matheson) and he responds, “I don't want you to go.”

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 509 of Virgin River. Courtesy of Netflix

However, Mel insists that he will be OK without her as long as he has help from Dr. Cameron (Mark Ghanimé), saying, “I know you want me but you need him.”

Mel also reassures Jack that he is going to be “a fantastic father,” adding, “You might even be better than me.” Jack replies, “Oh really, I know you don't mean that,” and she jokingly adds, “Obviously not.”

Jack also gave some love advice to his friend and bartender John “Preacher” Middleton (Colin Lawrence), sharing, ‘You never know when the love of your life is gonna walk right under this bar” before he is seen getting close with Paige (Lexa Doig).



Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 501 of Virgin River. Courtesy of Netflix

In the upcoming season, Virgin River will be threatened when a massive wildfire breaks out as Brie (Zibby Allen) takes the stand during a difficult trial. She says, “Real humans are the ones with the courage to do what's right, who walk toward the things most people would run away from. They're the people who push past their fears, who face the unknown and hold on to their faith isn't what the deck stacked against them.”

The trailer concludes with the town’s mayor Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) reassuring the townsfolk amid the turmoil: “We will rise from the ashes. That's the power of Virgin River.”



Annette Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 504 of Virgin River. Courtesy of Netflix

In an interview with Glamour in July 2022, Henderson called the upcoming installment “the best season yet.”

"The baby stuff gets really interesting," he teased. "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up, and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Additionally, executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum last year that “what you can expect from season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first 10 episodes of Virgin River season 5 are set to drop Sept. 7, and the final two holiday-themed episodes are scheduled for Nov. 30.

