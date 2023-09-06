Where Is ‘Virgin River’ Filmed? All About the Real-Life Locations

Something about watching Virgin River makes you want to pack up your bags and move to the mountains.

Based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling novels of the same name, the Netflix series follows a young nurse named Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) who leaves her life in Los Angeles behind for a small, quaint town in Northern California.

The series is filled with plenty of drama and romance, and the scenic backdrops are equally captivating. Even though Virgin River isn’t a real town, you can visit many of the show’s iconic spots in real life.

Most of the filming for the show took place in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia. Per Vancouver's tourism website, many scenes were filmed in Snug Cove in Bowen Island, which “anchors the show as the fictional town of Virgin River.”

Ahead, see more filming locations from Virgin River.

Jack's Bar

Netflix

Jack’s bar is a prominent fixture on the show. Though many of the interior shots were actually filmed in-studio, many of its exterior shots were filmed at Watershed Grill in Brackendale. As shown on the restaurant’s Instagram, there are plenty of benches for sitting outdoors so you can enjoy the beautiful views of the river.

Vernon Mullins' Family Practice Clinic

Netflix

Interestingly enough, Mel’s place of work is actually a stunning Victorian home located on First Street in New Westminster. Built in 1889, the Queen Anne-style mansion was previously featured on several other shows including Supernatural, per a previous listing on Daily Hive.

Mel’s Cabin

Netflix

Mel’s home might be one of the coziest-looking places in the series with its wood detailing and charming fireplace. In real life, the cabin is actually the home of the caretaker of Murdo Frazer Park, located in North Vancouver. If the exterior shots look familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen the home on shows such as Psych, The Flash and Once Upon a Time.

Paige's Bakeaway Truck

Netflix

Though you can’t get any goodies from Paige’s Bakeaway food truck, you can visit many of the places it was stationed at during the series. Many scenes featuring the food truck were filmed at Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park and Deer Lake Park, per Destination Vancouver.

Hope McCrea's House

Netflix

The mayor’s home is actually a historic residence located at Deer Lake Drive, Burnaby. The bungalow nicknamed the Edgar Residence was originally built in 1912 and is “important for its connection with Robert McBeth Edgar, a successful and wealthy businessman whose “contribution to Burnaby and British Columbia was far-reaching and significant,” per Canada’s Historic Places website.