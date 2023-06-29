Virgin Galactic's Rocket-Powered Spaceplane Reaches the Edge of Space with Paying Customers

Galactic 01 from Virgin Galactic — the brainchild of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson — is the company's first trip with paying customers

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Virgin Galactic
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

A group of Italian researchers reached the edge of space on Thursday, hours after taking off from the New Mexico desert on a quest to deliver Virgin Galactic’s mission of bringing commercial spaceflight to all.

Two members of the Italian Air Force and an engineer with the National Research Council of Italy are the first paying customers for the trip, termed “Galactic 01,” according to CNBC.

The researchers hope to conduct a series of microgravity experiments while they experience weightlessness, the Associated Press reports

Virgin Galactic — the brainchild of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson — will proceed with a second mission in August, per CNBC.

The company aims to fly its spacecraft, VSS Unity, once a month, the outlet reports.

The suborbital flights last a minimum of 90 minutes and reach 2,600 mph while transporting four passengers to the edge of space for incredible views, according to the program's website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

By midday Thursday, the spacecraft had begun gliding back to Earth to land, CNBC reported.

Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo in Flight. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic has a backlog of about 800 people who have already purchased their tickets to experience space flight. 

Initial tickets cost about $200,000 but recent prices are much higher, the company told PEOPLE last year.

"Spaceflight reservations are a total price of USD $450,000," a spokesperson told PEOPLE last year. "Following an initial deposit of USD $150,000, customers will make their final payment before their flight."

However, the company's mission has come under fire in the past due to safety concerns.

According to The Guardian, Virgin Galactic investors are suing the company, alleging defects in the spacecraft have not been disclosed, which has led to ongoing delays.

And Branson's own first trip into near-space was investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2021 after pilots on the flight went "off trajectory," after they were allegedly alerted to yellow and red warning lights as the crew of six flew to space.

The lights, according to the New Yorker, were intended to notify the pilots that the ship wasn't vertical enough to properly glide back down to Earth with enough momentum after reaching space.

Related Articles
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
Friends Speak Out After 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash: 'They Had The Most Beautiful Souls'
Tiffany & Co. basement fire in NYC
Fire Breaks Out at 'Landmark' Tiffany & Co. Store in New York City, FDNY Confirms
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered from 'Titan' Sub Wreckage, Coast Guard Says
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Inside Stockton Rush’s Allegedly Rule-Breaking ‘Titan’ Sub — and the Red Flags: 'Catastrophe Waiting to Happen'
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Father and Son 'Titan' Victims Remembered at Memorial as 'Best Friends' Who Took 'Final Journey Together'
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
5 Teens Dead, Including 4 Co-Workers, After Car Crashed into Florida Pond: ‘Tragic Loss’
People walk in the shopping district of Myeongdong in downtown Seoul, South Korea
South Koreans Are Now Younger as New Age-Counting Law Goes into Effect
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Imploded 'Titan' Sub Debris Hauled Ashore After Being Recovered from Ocean Floor: See Photos
Chicago's skyline is seen from the 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the city
Over 80 Million in U.S. Under Air Quality Alerts as Smoke from Canada Wildfires Returns
Teen Flying Drone Saves 2 Jeep Passengers Stranded in Flooded Sinkhole
Teen Flying Drone Saves 2 Jeep Passengers Stranded in Flooded Sinkhole
bull shark swimming off the coast of Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Shark Yanks Man Who Put His Hands in the Water Off Boat in Florida Everglades, Video Shows
Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
How ‘Titan’ Passengers' Family & Friends Are Facing Tragedy: 'My Heart Dropped' (Exclusive)
Erin, Abby
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6, Graduate Kindergarten: ‘The Sky Is the Limit for Them’ Says Mom
Ross Kemp attends the ITV Palooza 2022 on November 15, 2022
British Actor Ross Kemp Turned Down Seat on ‘Titan’ Sub After Being Warned About Safety
Brett Detamore
Tx. Man Whose Car Was 'Severely Burned' Found Alive After What Seems to Be ‘Pre-Planned’ Disappearance
Elyse, Christopher and Beidi Chambers, GoFundMe
Man Mourns Wife and Daughter Who Died in Crash on Way to Doctor's Appointment: 'Didn’t Even Say Goodbye'