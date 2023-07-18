This Is the Viral $420 Dress Kylie Jenner, Ice Spice and Sabrina Elba Can't Stop Wearing

Jean Paul Gaultier has got another viral hit on its hands

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Published on July 18, 2023 03:05PM EDT
ice spice; sabrina elba; amber rose
Photo:

Instagram; TID; Instagram

Jean Paul Gaultier appears to have another runaway hit on its hands with the brand's latest trompe l'oeil dress from its "Flowers" collection.

Florence Tétier, creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier fashion, explained to Women's Wear Daily that the collection was inspired by the idea of “augmented nature," taking references from the floral motifs found within the fashion house’s archives. And the result is another line filled with highly covetable, semi-sheer, body-hugging looks imbued with JPG's signature tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. But the breakout star of this collection has to be the $420 pink, long-sleeve midi dress guaranteed to turn heads as the trompe l'oeil print creates the impression that the wearer is totally nude.

And the look has already found fans amongst a number of high-profile customers, including Ice Spice, Amber Rose and Sabrina Elba. Ice Spice has long been a fan of the designer, regularly wearing the brand's Cyber Dot collection as well as early aughts vintage pieces. So it's no surprise that the rapper also gravitated towards this floral number, pairing her dress with rose-tinted Cartier shades, a baby pink Chanel handbag, pink glitter Gucci slides and her signature iced-out chain.

Amber Rose then followed the "Munch" musician's lead, stepping out just a few days later in New York City in the exact same look. Rose chose to keep her version of the dress a little more pared back, letting the optical illusion speak for itself by accessorizing with only some lucite pumps, layers of diamond necklaces, and a curly, bleach-blonde wig in place of her usual buzz cut. And just this week, Sabrina Elba enjoyed a date night at The Twenty Two in London with her husband, Idris Elba, in the exact same nearly naked ensemble. Elba set off the look with a pair of rhinestone-encrusted green strappy sandals and a tiny purple box bag.

kylie jenner; JEAN PAUL GAULTIER, Photography by Elizaveta Porodina

Elizaveta Porodina/Jean Paul Gaultier/Instagram

But as the face of the campaign for this collection, it was Kylie Jenner who first alerted the celeb set to this must-have piece of apparel. According to Tétier, Jenner was chosen for the ads because she matched “the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for.” And long before transforming into this mythological creature for the brand, Jenner was already regularly pulling pieces from their archives. She even wore a bright red cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier to this year's Met Gala, foreshadowing her debut as "a JPG girl" just two days later.

Related Articles
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods Wears Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wore in Campaign for Brand
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Hits the Stage in Missouri, Plus Snoop Dogg, Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts and More
Florence Pugh waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Florence Pugh Waves the Flag at the F1 Grand Prix, Plus The Weeknd, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Hailey Bieber & Billie Eilish
What Is Tomato Girl Summer? Everything You Should Know About TikTok’s Juicy Fashion Trend
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Bring 'Barbie' to Mexico, Plus Kesha, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid and More
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
met-gala-after-party-looks
The Met Gala 2023 Afterparties Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)
PSW_Spring23_TikTokTrends TOUT
From Quiet Luxury to Barbiecore: 8 TikTok Fashion Trends to Try This Summer
Jennifer Lopez
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
LDMA
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
10 Cute and Comfy Shoes You'll Wear All Summer, from Birkenstock Sandals to Veja Sneakers
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris
Kylie Jenner Nails Classic Hollywood Glamour in Corset Gown at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show