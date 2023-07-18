This Is the Viral $420 Dress Kylie Jenner, Ice Spice and Sabrina Elba Can't Stop Wearing

Jean Paul Gaultier appears to have another runaway hit on its hands with the brand's latest trompe l'oeil dress from its "Flowers" collection.

Florence Tétier, creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier fashion, explained to Women's Wear Daily that the collection was inspired by the idea of “augmented nature," taking references from the floral motifs found within the fashion house’s archives. And the result is another line filled with highly covetable, semi-sheer, body-hugging looks imbued with JPG's signature tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. But the breakout star of this collection has to be the $420 pink, long-sleeve midi dress guaranteed to turn heads as the trompe l'oeil print creates the impression that the wearer is totally nude.

And the look has already found fans amongst a number of high-profile customers, including Ice Spice, Amber Rose and Sabrina Elba. Ice Spice has long been a fan of the designer, regularly wearing the brand's Cyber Dot collection as well as early aughts vintage pieces. So it's no surprise that the rapper also gravitated towards this floral number, pairing her dress with rose-tinted Cartier shades, a baby pink Chanel handbag, pink glitter Gucci slides and her signature iced-out chain.

Amber Rose then followed the "Munch" musician's lead, stepping out just a few days later in New York City in the exact same look. Rose chose to keep her version of the dress a little more pared back, letting the optical illusion speak for itself by accessorizing with only some lucite pumps, layers of diamond necklaces, and a curly, bleach-blonde wig in place of her usual buzz cut. And just this week, Sabrina Elba enjoyed a date night at The Twenty Two in London with her husband, Idris Elba, in the exact same nearly naked ensemble. Elba set off the look with a pair of rhinestone-encrusted green strappy sandals and a tiny purple box bag.

Elizaveta Porodina/Jean Paul Gaultier/Instagram

But as the face of the campaign for this collection, it was Kylie Jenner who first alerted the celeb set to this must-have piece of apparel. According to Tétier, Jenner was chosen for the ads because she matched “the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for.” And long before transforming into this mythological creature for the brand, Jenner was already regularly pulling pieces from their archives. She even wore a bright red cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier to this year's Met Gala, foreshadowing her debut as "a JPG girl" just two days later.

