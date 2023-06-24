Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

If you’re on the lookout for footwear that’s comfortable and breathable this summer, you’re in luck. Amazon just dropped deals on supportive sandals from a footwear brand that’s earned Oprah’s stamp of approval.

Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off on a handful of sandals from Vionic, which secured a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Making it onto the tastemaker’s iconic list just once is no small feat. So when a brand is featured three times in a row, it has our full attention. And now that summer is officially underway, it’s the perfect time to shop (and save!) on cute and comfy sandals from the Oprah-loved shoe brand.

Best Deals on Vionic Sandals

Some Vionic sandals are currently marked down to their lowest price in weeks, including the Vionic Tide Sequins Flip-Flops, which are up to 29 percent off right now. They have sequin-embellished straps and the brand’s signature flexible midsole that’s designed to provide comfortable support to your arches. More than 4,400 Amazon customers have given the sandals a five-star rating, calling them “extremely durable” and “dressy.” One shopper shared, “This product was recommended by my podiatrist. The arch support is excellent and has helped with my plantar fasciitis.”

Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Tide Sequins Flip-Flops in Navy, $49.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com



Another customer-favorite style that should be on your radar is the Vionic Rest Bella Toe Post Sandals. Currently on sale for as little as $40, the flip-flops feature Vionic’s flexible and supportive midsole that’s covered with soft microfiber. Plus, they have a rubber outsole that provides traction, whether you’re walking on a sandy beach or through a grassy park. With glossy straps and a cute bow, they pair perfectly with a breezy dress, a two-piece linen set, or other dressy outfits.

The popular sandals have racked up more than 7,700 perfect ratings from customers who appreciate their “beautiful design” and “terrific support.” One shopper raved, “They’re so comfortable, they’re super cute, and I can literally walk miles in them without pain.”

Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Rest Bella Toe Post Sandals in Port, $39.96 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com



If you're looking for a go-to platform shoe that provides extra support and height, opt for the Vionic Phoenix Brandie Slide Platform Sandals while they’re up to 28 percent off. The slides have two wide adjustable straps with gold hardware, along with a thick cushioned footbed that features two colors and a wavy outsole. A shopper who gave the sandals a five-star rating wrote, “They are extremely comfortable and supportive,” and another customer, who called them “cute” said, “They look good with everything!”

Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Phoenix Brandie Slide Platform Sandals in Roze, $85.99 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com



Keep scrolling for more standout deals on Viconic sandals happening at Amazon right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Hightide Sandals in Ocean, $48.95–$54.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals in Classic Blue Wavy, $57.53 (orig. $84.95); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Vionic Rest Karina Backstrap Sandals in Black, $69.95 (orig. $89.95); amazon.com



