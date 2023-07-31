Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’

The action thriller is one of more than 100 films and series to secure an interim agreement from the actors guild to move forward amid the strike

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 12:14PM EDT
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis has stepped away from the film 'G20' in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Photo:

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty 

Viola Davis is taking a stand in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actress, 57, has stepped back from filming the action thriller G20, despite the project getting the union's interim agreement necessary to begin production without violating strike terms, according to Deadline.

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” the Air star said in a statement to the outlet. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

Viola Davis attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Viola Davis was set to direct and star in 'G20' but has now backed away from the project.

Mike Coppola/Getty 

Davis' decision could set a precedent for other Hollywood stars, as she's one of the first big names to back away from a production for the duration of the strike. Last week, Tobias Menzies made a similar move, revealing to Deadline that he'd joined Brad Pitt in stepping away from the Apple movie Apex.

“They’re not shooting with any SAG actors, so I’m stood down,” the British actor said.

SAG-AFTRA announced on its website on Friday that G20 was approved for a waiver. The movie — which Davis was set to produce and star in — got the green light from the actors guild, despite the involvement of Amazon Studios, because it originates from the non AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers]-affiliated MRC and will only be distributed by Amazon.

According to Deadline, the actors guild so far has granted more than 100 interim agreements to films and shows — among them, Apple TV+’s series Tehran, the Civil War drama The Gray House and Glenn Close's The Summer Book.

SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, spoke about the waiver process to Deadline, explaining that for each potential exemption granted, the union considers several factors, including, "fundamentally, are there AMPTP fingerprints on the project or not? If there aren’t and we verify that through our staff, who review these things, then they’ll be eligible for an interim agreement.”

He added, "If there are AMPTP connections to the project, then they won’t be. That’s the big picture answer."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The strike kicked off on July 13 when SAG-AFTRA announced negotiations had failed with the AMPTP. Actors joined writers, who are also striking, on picket lines the following day.

As a result, many Hollywood productions have stopped filming as actors follow strict rules to “cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts." That includes “principal on camera work,” such as acting, singing and dancing, as well as promotion of their projects through any avenue, including interviews and red carpet appearances.

Following the SAG strike, highly anticipated movies including Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2 and Wicked joined the list of delayed shows — including Stranger ThingsAbbott Elementary and Cobra Kai — that had already been halted after the WGA strike.

Related Articles
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'Itâs a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Movie theater etiquette
What Is Proper Movie Theater Etiquette? An Expert's Advice for Parents and Other Moviegoers
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sandra Bullock enjoys quality time with a friend, it's a wonderful day filled with gifts and joyful moments
Sandra Bullock Seen Out with Flowers in Los Angeles in Rare Sighting After Her Birthday
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Still ‘Doing Great’: They ‘Are Very Into Each Other’ (Exclusive Source)
Spy Kids: Armageddon first look images
'Spy Kids: Armageddon' Introduces New Generation of Spies in First Look at Netflix Reboot (Exclusive)
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Reexamined in Netflix Documentary 1 Year Later: See the Trailer
Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer
All the Actors Who Almost Landed Roles in 'Barbie'
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
J. Robert Oppenheimer's Grandson Says 'Oppenheimer' Poison Apple Scene Isn't True: 'Really Serious Accusation'
Bo Goldman at the Roosevelt Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Two-Time Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dead at 90: 'It Was an Honor Knowing Him,' Says Danny DeVito
The Iron Claw - Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson as Wrestler Brothers
See Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Show Off Their Buff Arms as Wrestler Brothers in ‘Iron Claw’ Photo
Greta Gerwig attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London
The 'Barbie' Movie Almost Had a 'Fart Opera in the Middle,' Greta Gerwig Reveals
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
How Lizzo's 'Barbie' Song 'Pink' Shaped the Beginning of the Movie: 'Everyone Suddenly Got the Tone'
Christopher McQuarrie Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise
'Mission: Impossible 7' Director Says He Considered Casting Julia Roberts for Flashback Sequence with Tom Cruise