Viola Davis Celebrates ‘20 Years of Connection’ on Anniversary with Husband Julius Tennon



Viola Davis is celebrating two decades of marital bliss with her husband Julius Tennon.

“20 years of connection,” the EGOT-winning actress, 57, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post full of throwback photos of the pair throughout the years.

“We've seen the loss of family members and held each other up,” Davis continued. “We've had accolades, triumphs, joy, grief, exhaustion and still I feel your grip. Through the fire and brimstone of life we have held on...together.....to each other....understanding no matter what, the promise is to not let go.”

Included in the carousel was a snapshot of Davis and Tennon, 69, with their daughter Genesis. Davis is also stepmom to his two other children from previous relationships.

“To the end my love,” concluded the Fences actress. “Happy 20th Anniversary!!!”

Famous friends offered their congratulations under the post. “Happy Anniversary, y’all!!!!” commented Davis’ The Help costar Octavia Spencer.

“Happy Anniversary you incredible human beings!” wrote Lashana Lynch, who starred with Davis in last year’s The Woman King.

Davis has said that before meeting in 1999 on the set of CBS drama City of Angels, she manifested Tennon’s appearance in her life. She told Oprah Winfrey in 2022 that a friend encouraged her to pray for the exact type of man she wanted as a romantic partner.

"I said I want a big Black man from the South who's probably been married before,” she remembered. "Someone who’s maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community… who goes to church and loves God. I said, 'If you give me that, I'll start going to church, God. I really will. I'm committed to it.' And then I signed off, just like writing a letter."

Davis’ prayers were answered weeks later. Tennon, who starred in 1993’s Dazed and Confused, was an “ex-football player, been married, raised his children on his own, was an actor. [He] invited me to church. And I thought to myself, 'Whoa.' "

On June 23, 2003, Davis married Tennon in her home state of Rhode Island. “It's about the every day," she told PEOPLE of the success of her relationship. "That's what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it's exciting."

She added, "You have to get back to the every day — the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning — and it's something that I think really works with me and my husband."

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis at the world premiere of "Air". Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tennon and Davis also share a production company: Juvee Productions, which has brought The Woman King, Jennifer Lopez-starred Lila & Eve, and more to the big screen.

Davis released a memoir, Finding Me, last year. After playing Deloris Jordan (mother to Michael Jordan) in Ben Affleck’s April film Air, the actress will next appear onscreen as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.