Vinny Guadagnino Is 'Happy' About Gabby Windey's New Girlfriend – and Confirms They 'Never Dated' (Exclusive)

The 'Jersey Shore' star and the former Bachelorette met while competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' season 31

Published on August 3, 2023 11:56AM EDT
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Photo: Ben Hider/ABC, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

There might’ve been some feelings between Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino and The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey after they met on Dancing with the Stars, but he has nothing but support for Windey in her new relationship.

Windey, 32, announced Tuesday that she’s been dating a woman, TV writer and comedian Robby Hoffman.

“I'm just happy for her,” Guadagnino, 35, told PEOPLE Wednesday at the season 7 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “She's really cool.”

In December, Windey called a romance with Guadagnino “a possibility.” Come April, she described what they had as “kind of a thing“ and admitted they’d still been talking.

"He was like, sliding into my DMs the other day and I'm like, we're past that," Windey said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "I'm like, 'Are you flirting with me?' And he's like, 'Um, yeah. Now I'm nervous.' And I was like, 'Just tell me you like me.' And he was like, 'I like you.'"

Guadagnino clarified that he and Windey “never dated.”

“It was just a rumor off of, like, two Instagram emojis,” he told PEOPLE at New York City’s Hard Rock Hotel.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - âElvis Nightâ KOKO IWASAKI, VINNY GUADAGNINO
Vinny Guadagnino and 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Koko Iwaski. ABC/Christopher Willard

Windey shared the news about her new relationship on The View on Tuesday.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Windey said. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

The View co-host Sunny Hostin said she "didn't see that twist coming."

"I don't think anyone did," Windey said. "No, not even me."

Gabby Windey coming out post
Robby Hoffman kissing Gabby Windey.

gabby.windey/Instagram

Windey felt that, after viewers watched her date 32 men on The Bachelorette alongside co-lead Rachel Recchia, she wanted everyone to know the truth about her life today.

“Knowing how much people really care, I just want to be honest,” Windey said. “I don't want to like, live and not be living my full truth. I don't want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”

Joy Behar asked Windey if she only plans to date girls going forward.

"I think so," Windey responded. "I think it's just my girl ... she's the best."

Windey also posted a carousel of photos with her girlfriend on Instagram Tuesday. "Told you I’m a girls girl!!" she captioned the post.

The reality star received support from GLAAD, the world's largest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.

"As one of today’s most visible reality stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey’s decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone’s journey is different,” GLAAD's Vice President of Communications & Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos said in a statement. “This should also be an important reminder to the industry that LGBTQ people have a place in mainstream dating and relationship shows and that we must be included.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

