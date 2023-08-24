Watch Vinny Guadagnino Take the 'All Star Shore' Reins — and Return to the Smush Room (Exclusive)

With things getting hot and heavy, can Vinny Guadagnino keep his eye on the prize? 

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at All Star Shore season 2, the 35-year-old "Keto Guido" returns to the Shore to redeem himself as he competes with 11 other contestants for a grand prize. 

"Vinny smushed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and took a Double Shot at Love but can the 'Keto Guido' handle the ultimate shore party?” a voiceover asks while a shot of Vinny thrusting a beach ball is shown.

The next clip features the cast raising a glass. "This is where the shore master comes into play," Vinny says slyly.  

All Star Shore
Vinny Guadagnino on 'All Star Shore'.

MTV

The series — which will be narrated by Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi — will bring together contestants from Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, F Boy Island and Too Hot To Handle.

Besides Vinny, the all-star cast includes: Melinda Melrose, Tamaris Sepulveda, Hati Garderobe, Isa Castro, Marnie Simpson, Patryk Spiker, Xavier Ulibarri, Chantelle Connelly, Chase Demoor, Fabio De Pasqual and Gui Evaristo.

According to a press release, the reality television fan favorites will compete in a variety of "epic party-style challenges for a chance to win $150,000 and global bragging rights."

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" New York Premiere Party
Vinny Guadagnino at MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' New York premiere party. Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Despite his determination to win the game, there may be trouble brewing in paradise when Vinny takes a liking to more than one girl. 

"I really do like Melinda," he says in a confessional, as the teaser transitions to a shot of him kissing Tamaris on a hammock.

This doesn’t go unnoticed by the Too Hot To Handle alum who watches the footage on a tablet in a different room. "Did Vinny just kiss her?" she asks.

Vinny then tells cameras, "It’s been a while since I’ve been in a smush room," as he's seen taking off a fellow contestant’s thigh-high leather boots, and making out with another woman in bed.

All Star Shore
Vinny Guadagnino removing his costar's boots on 'All Star Shore'.

MTV

While Melinda may be slighted, this doesn’t keep her down for long as she confesses she’s "taken a liking to Fabio." The teaser features her cuddling with the Germany Shore star and flashes to a scene of her straddling her castmate while locking lips.

"Never fall in love [on] day one at the shore," Vinny warns in a conversation with cameras. "I’m trying to think strategically."

In a final moment, Vinny quips: "I've got a PhD. Pretty huge d---."

All Star Shore
'All Star Shore' on MTV.

MTV

Season 2 of All Star Shore will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, following a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

