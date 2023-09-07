Dramatic Video Shows Moment Convicted Murderer Escapes Penn. Prison by Climbing Between Two Walls

A new video released by authorities shows just how 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, who was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend last month, escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Aug. 31.

In the short clip shared by the Chester County District Attorney on social media, Cavalcante could be seen in a white T-shirt and black pants, walking to a small alleyway leading to a door around the corner of the prison.

He appeared to check around for any spectators before putting his hands on the walls to his right and his feet on the walls to his left and propelling himself vertically up the walls to escape.

Chester County Prison's acting warden Howard Holland said at a press conference, per CBS News, NBC News and Washington Post, that the video was taken in the prison’s exercise yard and by crawling up the walls, Cavalcante was able to access the roof and make his escape.

Holland also noted that that was how another inmate, Igor Bolte, also made his escape from prison on May 19, according to NBC News. After Bolte was captured about a half-mile from the prison in a residential neighborhood, Holland said razor wire was added to the roof to prevent a similar escape, per the outlets. However, he said Cavalcante was able to push through the razor wire to get out.

"In fact, what was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing a single point of physical countermeasure should have been bolstered by additional means," Holland said, per the outlet. "We are addressing that."

Holland also said there may have been a human error factor in his escape, as a correctional officer watching the area on the watchtower did not see Cavalcante on the roof. He said officers may not have caught the escape taking place due to a basketball game taking place in the yard at the time, per CBS News.

He noted there were 160 cameras installed throughout the prison and that officers inspecting the cameras also didn’t catch what was happening. Cavalcante was only discovered to be missing by the guards around 9:45 a.m. — nearly an hour after he made his escape at 8:51 a.m. — when they did a prisoner count as the prisoners reentered their cell, NBC News reported.

“With the time it took him to go up, and we all saw the video, it wasn’t very long," Holland said, per NBC News. "It’s feasible that we didn't see it because we just weren’t focused on it."

Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for Cavalcante. State police Lt. Col. George Bivens said that he was spotted on home security cameras in Pocopson Township and caught on camera in Longwood Gardens, which is outside of the police’s original perimeter.

In the latest surveillance footage, Bivens said Cavalcante was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. He is listed as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

The reward for any news leading to his capture has since been doubled from $10,000 to $20,000, per CBS News.

Cavalcante was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, 33, CNN reports. He was serving a life sentence without parole at the time of his escape.

