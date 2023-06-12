Victoria’s Secret Is Now On Amazon — Just in Time for Swimsuit Season

Get your two-piece in two days or less

Published on June 12, 2023

Good news for fans of Victoria’s Secret: As of this month, the brand is available at Amazon

The new Amazon storefront features more than 4,000 Victoria’s Secret and Pink items, including best-selling bras, panties, sleep, swimsuits, and loungewear. And if you’re worried about the lack of fitting rooms, don’t be — select bras and clothing styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to give pieces a trial run before committing. 

The entire catalog is worth browsing, of course, but with summer on the horizon, the VS and Pink swimwear collections are our recommended first stop. Whether you have beach trips or casual pool days on the calendar, you’re going to want some cute suits on rotation, and the mix-and-match top and bottom possibilities are endless.

The Best of Victoria’s Secret Swimwear at Amazon

If you’re not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with the Bombshell Push-Up Bikini Top, which comes in four shades including black, red, and pink, and is available in sizes 32A–38DD. The classic, adjustable halter-style pairs effortlessly with any bottoms or cover-up, and its padding and underwire are supportive, yet comfortable. 

Amazon Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Bombshell Push Up Bikini Top Black

Amazon

Buy It! Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Push-Up Bikini Top in Black, $54.96–$59.95; amazon.com

Not looking for extra lift or volume? No problem, Pink offers mix-and-match bikinis with less cushion, and the designs are just as fun and flattering. As for bottoms, both lines offer various cuts and prints, including high-waisted, cheeky string bikini, and more. 

Shop some popular picks below, and get ready to soak up the sun in style.

Amazon Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Bombshell Push Up Bikini Top Camo Floral

Amazon

Buy It! Victoria’s Secret Mix-and-Match Bombshell Push-Up Bikini Top in Camo Floral, $54.96–$59.95; amazon.com

Amazon Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Brazilian Bikini Bottom Black

Amazon

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Brazilian Bikini Bottom, $29.95; amazon.com

Amazon Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Bombshell Push Up Bikini Top Forever Pink

Amazon

Buy It! Victoria’s Secret Mix-and-Match Bombshell Push-Up Bikini Top in Pink, $54.96–$59.95; amazon.com

Amazon Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match High Waisted Full Coverage Bikini Bottom Camo Floral

Amazon

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match High Waisted Full Coverage Bikini Bottom in Floral Camo, $29.95; amazon.com

Amazon Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Cheeky String Bikini Bottom Forever Pink

Amazon

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Mix-and-Match Cheeky String Bikini Bottom in Pink, $29.95; amazon.com

