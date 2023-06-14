Victoria's Secret Model Taylor Hill Marries Daniel Fryer at a Colorado Ranch

The model said "I do" to private equity investor Daniel Fryer in Colorado on June 10

By Emily Strohm
Published on June 14, 2023 12:22AM EDT
Daniel Fryer and Taylor Hill
Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty


Taylor Hill is married! 

The Victoria’s Secret model, 27, said "I do" to private equity investor Daniel Fryer in Colorado on June 10.

Hill and her new husband revealed all the details of their Western-inspired wedding in an interview with Vogue.

The couple's nuptials, which took place at the Devil’s Thumb Ranch, has a special meaning for Hill. 

"As much as I travel for work—I have literally been [going] non-stop since the age of 14 — Colorado has always been my constant, my rock, my home, and my heart,” she told Vogue

Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill/instagram

“That is until I met Danny. Danny makes me feel home wherever we are," she continued. "I wanted to share this once-in-a-lifetime moment with all our loved ones in my constant, favorite place: Winter Park, Colorado,”

For her walk down the aisle, the bride wore a custom Etro gown which she paired with David Yurman jewelry. “I have worked with Etro so much that they feel like family,” said Hill. “Marco [de Vincenzo] is an amazing designer, and I love where he is taking the brand, creatively. When I asked them, they were so genuinely warm and excited.”

The special occasion marks the first time that the design house has created a custom wedding gown.

“That made it all the more magical, and we worked so closely together which meant the world to me,” Hill explained. “Etro literally took everything that was in my brain and transformed it into reality. The gown is truly the dress of my dreams. It is elegant, but gives a nod to boho with its stunning material, movement, and beading.”

Following the pair's vows, guests enjoyed cocktails and dinner, where family and friends toasted the bride and groom. During the reception, their band, Stevie Brock and Dream On, performed before their friend Chloe Stroll James also took the stage to sing a few of the couple's favorite songs. For their first dance Hill and Fryer chose Tom Petty’s "Free Falling."

Hill and Fryer were first spotted together in public in February 2020. The model later announced her engagement to Fryer with a heartfelt Instagram post in June 2021. The post included a trio of snaps of the couple, including one that showed Fryer down on one knee with a picturesque seascape in the background.

"My best friend, my soulmate, I'll love you always 💗✨ 06/25/21 ✨💗," she wrote alongside the photos, which also gave fans a first look at her gorgeous diamond ring.

“Before the ceremony, I was extremely nervous and also so excited at the same time,” Taylor told the publication of her dream nuptials. “But once I walked out onto the aisle and saw Danny for the first time a sense of complete calm washed over me, and it was like nothing else mattered. He was all I could see, and it was such a special beautiful moment we got to share with all the people we love.”

