Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots

Victoria Beckham is stepping out in unusual style!

On Tuesday, the fashion designer posted a photo of her dressed in a black vest top and skirt — and a pair of giant yellow Crocs boots.

Beckham, 49, tagged the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF – pronounced mischief – to the Instagram Story and added a yellow heart next to her feet.

The soon-to-be-released yellow boots come from an MSCHF collaboration with Crocs. It follows the MSCHF Big Red Boot bandwagon earlier this year. Priced at $450, the new take on the cartoonish boots is set for release on Aug. 9.

Victoria Beckham wears cartoon-style Yellow Crocs boots. Victoria Beckham Instagram

The Spice Girl isn't the only one to step into the big yellow boots, which were first revealed at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, Paris Hilton posted images of her wearing the footwear while dressed in a Kill Bill-style black and yellow two-piece alongside the caption "Make your summer EXTRA hot with @MSCHF Big Yellow Boot."

Colombian actor and singer Maluma also posted an image of him relaxing in the big yellow boots on a couch.



Celebrities including Ciara, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Janelle Monáe and rap star Coi Leray have all stepped out in the previous MSCHF Big Red Boot.



Kerry Washington also showed herself to be a fan. "Best these boots have ever looked 🔥," she commented when Ciara wore the squishy shoes in a video posted to her Instagram.

Maluma wears big yellow Crocs boots. Maluma Instagram

Others were not so pleased, however. One follower jokingly commented, "Nooo not my girl too 😩….are these boots some type of Initiation ritual?? Cuz at this point, I gotta be missing something lol."

Another simply said, "Not them boots 😑.

A similar reaction took place when Monáe sported the boots in February. While some Twitter users loved them, saying things like "Love you for making these Astro boy boots your entire personality rn [crying laughing emoji]," another hilariously said "I hate it here."

When Diplo wore the Big Red Boots to sit front row at a New York Knicks game in February, country singer Orville Peck commented, "It's not to late to delete this," while one commenter asked what we are all thinking, "We're all dying to know, how sweaty do your feet get wearing those things?"