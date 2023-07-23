Victoria Beckham Sings Spice Girls Hit as Husband David Dances Along: ‘Warming Up the Vocals’

"More to come," the fashion designer teased her fans after sharing the karaoke performance on TikTok

Published on July 23, 2023
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham posted a video of her performing a karaoke version of the Spice Girls hit,"Say You'll Be There.".

Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 

Victoria Beckham may not be willing to commit to a Spice Girls revival tour, but she still loves to belt out the pop group's '90s hits.

On Sunday, the fashion designer, 49, shared a TikTok video of herself doing a lively karaoke performance of "Say You'll Be There." As she sung the familiar tune into the microphone, she danced with her husband, David Beckham, and playfully got him to sing along with her while some friends looked on and cheered.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come 🤫!! 🎶🎤" Victoria wrote in the post's caption.

She also shared a short clip of the impromptu performance on Instagram, jokingly writing, "Just a casual night out in Miami!🤭 check out my tik tok to see the full performance 😂🥴 no really I did not drink that much 🍸🥃🍷🥂🍹🍾💃🕺"

In a separate Instagram post just hours before, Victoria gave another glimpse of the fun she and her former professional soccer player husband, 48, had on Saturday night. The couple posed in what appeared to be a bar with a group of friends, who included celebrity hair stylist Ken Paves.

"Work hard play hard! 🤩 wow!! What a night celebrating with friends in Miami!!!! I love you @davidbeckham x" she wrote.

The pair certainly had much to celebrate over the weekend. Inter Miami, the team that David co-owns, won its match against Cruz Azul on Friday night. The game also marked the much-anticipated debut of Argentine soccer sensation Lionel Messi, who signed with Inter Miami on July 15. A number of celebrities came out for the big night, including Kim KardashianLeBron James, Marc Anthony and Serena Williams.

Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
From left: Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham attend the Inter Miami game.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria shared a series of snapshots from the game, including a shot of her and her daughter, Harper, 12, posing with Kardashian. “Girl's night! Kisses @kimkardashian,” Victoria wrote over the behind-the-scenes photo.

While die-hard Spice Girls fans were likely thrilled to see Victoria singing an old throwback on TikTok, the mom of four won't be heading out on the road with her former bandmates anytime soon. During an October appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Victoria was hesitant to make any kind of commitment to a potential Spice Girls reunion tour.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she told host Andy Cohen at the time. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

Cohen, 54, asked Victoria if the ABBA hologram concert in London — orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller — presented an opportunity the band would be open to.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 24: Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls perform on the first night of the bands tour at Croke Park on May 24, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
The Spice Girls perform in Ireland in 2019.

Anne Hathaway, who also appeared on the WWHL episode, agreed with Cohen. "Hologram Spice," they both suggested.

"That's a great idea," Victoria replied enthusiastically. "That is a good idea."

While Cohen took the "Wannabe" singer's response as an indication that the group was already in talks to organize such a performance, Hathaway, 40, was quick to disagree, saying that Victoria was merely acknowledging that it was a reasonable suggestion.

"Okay, well, let's parse this out," Cohen joked. "I took it as that she's saying, 'We're talking about it.' "

Victoria confirmed she had not been talking to Fuller, 62, about the possibility of a hologram Spice Girls concert, but Cohen urged her to: "I think you should."

Despite her reluctance to commit to any kind of revival, Victoria maintained her love for her former bandmates — and their music.

"I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls," she said. "I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke."

