Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photos of Her Family Bonding: 'I Love You All So Much'

Victoria and David Beckham posted several photos of their family bonding in the kitchen and collecting honey outside

By
Published on June 4, 2023 03:29 PM
Photo:

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckhams are cooking up even more family time!

On Saturday, Victoria Beckham posted a sweet photo series on her Instagram of her clan bonding at one of Cashmere Cavemen’s Wild Kitchen tents outside of London. 

She wrote, “The most beautiful week 🙏🏼 I love you all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

Everyone in the Beckham family — except for Romeo, 20 —  posed for the group photo Victoria, 49, shared on Instagram.

She also posted a sweet shot of her and daughter-in-law, Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz, 28, posing with their drinks, along with ones of her husband David Beckham, 48, with his arm around sons Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo.

The fashion mogul rounded out the carousel with a snap of all of her children, including son Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 11.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

But the family fun didn’t stop in the kitchen, as the Beckhams took to the outdoors to collect some honey for their meals.

Victoria shared adorable snaps of her family in their beekeeper suits on her Instagram Story, with David writing over his own photo, “My little (not so little anymore) Beekeepers.”

The soccer star posted a hilarious Instagram Story of his wife with her arms spread wide, writing “No gloves” and “Keeping her distance.”

PHOTO:

Victoria Beckham/Instagram
PHOTO:

Victoria Beckham/Instagram


He also wrote “Hi heels” with the high heel emoji beside her, though the grass Victoria is standing in is too tall to see her wearing any.

“Try to get a little bit of my sticky stuff,” he teased before sharing a selfie he snapped with his multiple jars of honey.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria shared even more photos of their family outing, with the boys huddled around a campfire and on the soccer field. 

David wrote on his Instagram Story that there was “a little bit of a pouring competition going on between the brothers,” as Romeo is seen pouring himself a beverage while Brooklyn watches.

The Spice Girls alum also added some wholesome family pics at dinner to her Instagram post, including a sweet photo as Harper hugs her big brother Brooklyn. 

“Such a happy weekend x I love u,” she wrote in her caption.

