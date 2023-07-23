Victoria Beckham Shares Inter Miami Match Snap with Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'

Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian are kicking it together in style.

The fashion designer, 49, and the SKIMS founder, 42, celebrated Inter Miami’s win against Cruz Azul at Friday’s soccer game with several snapshots on and off the field.

“Girl's night! Kisses @kimkardashian,” Victoria wrote over a behind-the-scenes photo with the Kardashians star and her daughter, Harper, 12.

Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
From left: Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham and Isabela Grutman attend an Inter Miami game.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

She shared another pic which the trio took with her model-turned-jewelry-designer friend Isabela Grutman that also said, “Girl's night in Miami!!”

For the game, the Spice Girls alum rocked a black bra top and high-waisted wide-leg pants, while Kardashian opted for a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans with a bright pink Chanel chain belt. Harper sported a light blue dress with a black floral printed design and a pair of white sneakers.

Victoria also posted a sweet group pic on her Instagram feed of the three posing with the singer’s husband, David Beckham — who is a co-owner of Inter Miami — as well as Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, and his friend clad in soccer uniforms.

The game was even more of a star-studded event based on Victoria’s carousel, as she shared photos of David, 48, with LeBron James and snaps the couple took with pals Marc Anthony and Serena Williams.

“Friends supporting in Miami 🙏🏼kisses,” she captioned the post featuring the Hollywood A-listers.

Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
From left: Marc Anthony, Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams and David Beckham at the Inter Miami game.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Victoria captured a sweet moment where her son Cruz, 18, hugged James, 38.

She also marveled at the NBA legend’s height as she pointed out on a photo of her husband standing on a bleacher next to James, “When u have to put your husband on a step!”

Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
From left: David Beckham and LeBron James poses on the sidelines of the Inter Miami game.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria shared more photos with her husband on her Instagram Story, including one in which the couple held hands as David’s arms were wrapped around his wife.

Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Victoria and David Beckham celebrate Inter Miami's win.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Reposting a pic of him and Victoria in an embrace, David wrote on his own Instagram Story, “Thank you, MIAMI. What a moment 🩷.”

