Victoria Beckham Joined by Daughter Harper, 12, for Sweet Workout Session: Watch

“Check out my little gym partner on the cable machine!!!" the proud mom said

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 10, 2023 09:20AM EDT
Harper Beckham, 11, Joins Mom Victoria in Sweet Workout Video
Photo:

Victoria Beckham Instagram

Harper Beckham is mom Victoria Beckham’s “little gym partner."

The fashion designer, 49, applauded her 12-year-old daughter — whom she shares with husband David Beckham — as she joined her for a remote workout session this week.

“Remote work out with @mrbobbyrich,” Victoria captioned the sweet video, which was shared on her Instagram Story.

“Check out my little gym partner on the cable machine!!! #harperseven," the proud mom added, highlighting her little one's fitness routine.

In the video, a split screen on a laptop showed the Spice Girls alum moving side to side and downward with the equipment from the cable machine, while Harper swung from left to right with another cable machine in a separate location.

In the top corner of the screen, the gym trainer sat and coached the mother-daughter duo.

Victoria wore a black sports bra and matching training gloves for the workout session, while Harper wore black shorts and a light-colored top.

Late last month, Harper stepped into another role with her parents as David's “little makeup artist.”

The former English football player, 48, posted an adorable photo on Instagram showing Harper carefully applying makeup on his face.

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) 🩷 my little makeup artist 🩷 @victoriabeckham," he captioned the photo.

Alongside Harper, the Beckhams are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

