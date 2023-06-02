Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photos from Elton John Concert: 'Back Together Again'

Victoria Beckham made Elton John's London concert a family affair.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul, 49, posted a sweet family photo on her Instagram after the Beckham clan attended Elton John's concert in London. Although son Romeo Beckham, 20, wasn't in attendance, the rest of the family — including Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz — posed for the snap.

"Back together again!" the singer captioned her post. "I love you all so much 🙏🏼 @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven we miss u @romeobeckham xx."

Victoria also shared several photos to her Instagram story throughout the night, including one of husband David Beckham, 48, hugging daughter Harper, 11, one of David and Brooklyn together, and another of Victoria herself with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Peltz, 28.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckhams share four kids together, including sons Cruz, 18, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 24, alongside daughter Harper.

Victoria recently spoke with The Times about her daughter's love of makeup, revealing that Harper is "obsessed."

“So when I’m out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who’s obsessed with makeup,” the singer told The Times. Although Beckham shared that Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing makeup, she said that “she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In October 2022, the entire family came together to support Victoria at her fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

"I love you all so much x," the proud mom captioned a family photo on Instagram, which included her four children, husband and her daughter-in-law.

On Dec. 13, 2022, a few of Victoria's kids stepped out again to support their mom at a holiday partyfor her brand: Victoria Beckham Beauty. The mom of four shared photos on Instagram, including one group shot of the designer smiling with Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

In March 2023, Victoria presented her Autumn/Winter clothing collection during Paris Fashion Week. The whole family, minus Romeo, sat front and center for the show.