Besties Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Have a Fashionable Night Out in France: See Their Hangout!

The powerhouse duo proved that friendship never ends while dining in France after attending the Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria hangout
Photo:

Instagram/victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria know how to kick it in style. 

Following their appearances at the Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles, France, the Spice Girls alum, 49, and the Flamin’ Hot director, 48, hit the town with a group of friends, including Victoria’s husband David Beckham, 48.

Before heading out, Victoria and Longoria met up at the front row at Monday's presentation. Though Victoria was seated with her beau, with whom she shared romantic exchanges on a boat ride (the mode of transportation for the starry attendees), the namesake designer and the actress reunited at some point on land. 

A photo uploaded to Victoria’s Instagram Story shows her and Longoria in all white hugging. She added a graphic heart shaded in the colors of the French flag.

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria hangout

Instagram/victoriabeckham

Later on, the Beckhams, Longoria as well as model Isabela Rangel Grutman and more pals headed out for a cozy dinner. 

The first photo in Victoria’s Instagram carousel shows her, wearing a baby pink dress, sitting next to the Desperate Housewives star, who wears a tan blazer. Grutman, on the right, sports a green halter-neck slip dress. 

Victoria and Longoria also pose closely for a two-person photo. 

In a group shot, Longoria lifts up one foot and playfully leans on David, clad in a green button-up shirt and white pants, for support. 

"A night in Paris 🇫🇷 love u,” wrote Victoria in French. 

Longoria wrote back, “Love you!”

The two gal pals have a close bond, so much so that Longoria is practically part of Victoria’s famous family. 

In 2019, the “Wannabe” singer revealed that her longtime friend was named one out of the handful of godparents to her two youngest children with David — 18-year-old son Cruz and 11-year-old daughter Harper Seven. 

“Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family So much to be grateful for x,” she captioned a photo of Cruz and Harper’s baptism. 

 “I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses,” she captioned a second post shouting out the rest of her kids’ chosen guardians. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier this month, Longoria opened up to The Times about her and Victoria’s years-long relationship. "We are peas in a pod,” she shared. 

“I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is,” she added. “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.”

Longoria met the singer through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who had been friends with David.

Even as they began to get closer, trips to Paris, plus London, were a must for the women. “We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” she admitted.

