Victoria and David Beckham Only Have Eyes for Each Other in Sweet Moment at Jacquemus Show

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are cruising along in love.

On Thursday, the namesake fashion designer, 49, and the retired soccer player, 48, made an appearance in France for the Jacquemus Le Chouchou fashion show in Versailles.

The couple sailed along the water in a row boat, from which they watched the fashion show — including models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — on the reservoir.

Their boat ride turned into a mini romantic date, as the two got lovey-dovey. They cuddled and held each other while exchanging sweet smiles.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The former Spice Girl wore a light pink asymmetrical dress and large sunglasses while the athlete sported a tan pants and a blazer that showed off his tattoos. He also held up a white umbrella to shade them from the sun.

The rest of Victoria and David’s outfits — including her denim heels and large clutch bag and his brown sandals — was put on full display as they posed on the red carpet.

“Congratulations Simon @Jacquemus on a beautiful collection and thank you for including us in your special day 🇫🇷 xx @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote on Instagram.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Within the past few months, the couple has had much to celebrate.

Last week Victoria — alongside her and David’s four kids: daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 24 — rang in Father’s Day with a sweet Instagram tribute shared on the holiday. "You really are our 'everything,'" she wrote. "We love you so so much."

The family, minus Romeo, also rocked out at Elton John's London concert earlier this month. The five Beckhams were joined by Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, 28.

Victoria and David matched in all black — she in a suit and he in a T-shirt and jeans. Brooklyn also opted for a casual monochromatic look while Nicola selected a shimmering polka mini two-piece set.

Cruz kept his outfit sporty with a color-blocked zip-up sweater, brown pants and blue loafers while Harper glammed up in a floral dress, a white cardigan and platform sandals.

The longtime pair are known to have a twinning moment.

In April, Victoria shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her and her beau accidentally wearing the same denim-on-denim getups.

"I thought those days were over," she teased in the caption. And at the bottom, she added, "I got dressed first fyi!!!"

