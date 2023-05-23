Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 11, Is 'Good' at Contouring: She's 'Obsessed with Makeup'

Victoria Beckham has a mini-me!

The fashion designer, 49, recently revealed that her daughter Harper, 11, is taking after her mother’s passion for fashion. In an interview with The Times, Beckham talked about how her love for makeup is making its way to her youngest child.

“So when I’m out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who’s obsessed with makeup,” the singer told The Times. Although Beckham shared that Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing makeup, she said that “she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

“Going to Space NK [a British beauty retailer] is her favorite treat after school. If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing," added Beckham. "She’s obsessed."

David Beckham Instagram

Victoria and her husband David Beckham, 47, share four kids together, including sons Cruz, 18, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 24, alongside daughter Harper.

In October 2022, the entire family came together to support Victoria at her fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

"I love you all so much x," the proud mom captioned a family photo on Instagram, which included her four children, husband and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

David Beckham Instagram

On Dec. 13, 2022, some of Victoria's kids stepped out again to support their mom at a holiday party for her brand: Victoria Beckham Beauty. The mom of four shared photos on Instagram, including one group shot of the designer smiling with Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

In March 2023, Victoria presented her Autumn/Winter clothing collection during Paris Fashion Week. The whole family, minus Romeo, sat front and center for the show.

