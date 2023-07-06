Victor Wembanyama Claims Britney Spears 'Grabbed Me from Behind' Before Spurs Security's Alleged Assault

"I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner," recalled the athlete

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Updated on July 6, 2023 08:50PM EDT
Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears
Photo:

getty (2)

Victor Wembanyama is speaking out.

After Britney Spears alleged that she was slapped by a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team during an encounter with the NBA player, Wembanyama candidly addressed the situation in front of reporters.

"I saw the news obviously," the 19-year-old basketball star said in a video shared by KENS reporter Nate Ryan on Twitter. "I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall and there was a lot of people so people were calling me obviously."

The athlete recalled hearing "one person" call his name repeatedly but did not stop after being told by security that stopping would make a large crowd form.

"That person grabbed me from behind," he continued. "I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me 'Don't stop.' But that person grabbed me from behind, grabbed on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away."

The athlete added, "I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner." When asked whether he knew if the person that was trying to get his attention was the famous musician, he explained that he "didn't know for a couple of hours."

When Wembanyama returned to the hotel, he thought the incident was "no big deal." When security told him the person was Spears, he thought they were joking. "First I was like 'No, you're joking.' But yea it turns out it was Britney Spears," he said. "I didn't know because I didn't see her. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

A representative for the Spurs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Britney Spears

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty 

News of the incident comes after TMZ first reported that Spears, 41, filed a police report over the encounter. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that "officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation" around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Following Wembanyama's public statement, Spears took to Twitter to address the situation as a "traumatic experience" and expressed that she has yet to receive an apology from the basketball player, his team, or his security.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner," she recalled. "I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success."

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," Spears continued. "I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back in front of a crowd, nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

