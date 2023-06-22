When Victor Wembanyama is selected during Thursday night's NBA Draft, he's expecting it'll be an emotional evening.

Wembanyama, 19, the most anticipated basketball player since LeBron James, says it's his father who will likely be the most emotional when NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls his name on Thursday.

The 7-foot-2 athlete has been preparing for the draft in New York City and will have his family join him for the occasion at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

Excited for his parents, older sister Eve, and younger brother Oscar to be with him during the big moment when he's selected, Wembanyama tells PEOPLE he's expecting his dad to be the most emotional family member during the big moment.

"It'll probably be my dad," Wembanyama predicts while speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet before Thursday's draft. "I think he's not going to show it, but he will be."



Wembanyama is expected to be drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs when the event begins.

The basketball phenom has been said to be the most sought-after NBA prospect since James, 38, entered the league in 2003, blending his tall frame with a mobile and athletic playing style. He’s “like an alien,” the Lakers player said last year about the incoming star.

Called a “generational” talent by most experts, the promising basketball star has played professionally in France since he was 16 years old. Now, Wembanyama will join the NBA, where he’s widely expected to become a star.

