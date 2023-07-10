Victor Wembanyama Plans to 'Disappear from the Media' for Rest of NBA Offseason After Britney Spears Incident

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has decided to keep a low profile after his controversial encounter with pop star Britney Spears in Las Vegas last week.

After a busy month, which started with the 19-year-old French phenom getting drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at the end of June and his NBA debut during Summer League games over the weekend, Wembanyama told reporters on Monday that he wants to focus on his basketball career and avoid any distractions from the media.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over ... I just wanna hoop,” said Wembanyama via Tomer Azarly, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs prepares to shoot a free throw during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023. Bart Young/NBAE

As PEOPLE previously reported, no one will be charged in the incident between Britney Spears, 41, and a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team after the pop star said she was slapped by Wembanyama's team. A video appears to back her claim that she tapped, not grabbed, the player.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement that the organization "has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery," and that "no charges will be filed against the person involved."

TMZ then shared a video of the encounter, which shows Spears shouting “Sir!” as she runs behind Wembanyama while the group was heading into Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel. As the singer tries to touch the basketball player on the back, the security guard’s arm swings out between Wembanyama and Spears and a slap noise is heard, though it is not clear from the video which party made contact. Spears’ glasses are then seen falling off her face.

A redacted police report obtained by PEOPLE claims that after reviewing video surveillance, Wembanyama’s security guard took "his left hand to push Britney's hand away from the individual. [He] used enough force when pushing Britney's hand away that it caused her hand to hit her face, causing her sunglasses to fall off."

After the incident, the French NBA star spoke on the situation in front of reporters.

"I saw the news obviously," he said in a video shared by KENS reporter Nate Ryan on Twitter. "I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall and there was a lot of people so people were calling me obviously."

The Spurs player recalled hearing "one person" call his name multiple times but did not stop after security stated that stopping would form a large crowd.

Upon returning to the hotel, he considered the incident to be "no big deal." When security told him the person was Spears, he said, "First I was like 'No, you're joking.' But yeah it turns out it was Britney Spears.”

