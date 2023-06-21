Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's Presumptive No. 1 Draft Pick, Botches 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium

The French phenom, 19, is expected to be selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night

By
Published on June 21, 2023 04:47PM EDT
Victor Wembanyama, projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Jamie Squire/Getty 

Basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama’s foray into American sports is underway — and it included an underwhelming first pitch at the Yankees game on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old soon-to-be No. 1 NBA draft pick from France, wearing an open Yankees jersey and shorts, threw a fastball that landed more than just a bit outside the catcher’s reach.

Afterwards, the 7-foot-3 inch center smiled and gave a good-humored shrug. 

On Wednesday, Wembanyama — who fans affectionately call “Wemby” — shared with reporters that he is trying to take all of the pre-draft buzz and excitement surrounding his NBA debut in stride.

"I don't let this, all this stuff, get into my head because I got such high expectations for myself that I'm immune to all this stuff,” he said. “So I really don't care."

On Thursday night, Wembanyama is widely expected to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, who won the rights to the first pick last month during the draft lottery.

While long thought of as a small market NBA city, San Antonio has landed big names before. 

Two other No. 1 draft picks — David Robinson and Tim Duncan — were drafted by the Spurs. And it has also been a welcome landing place for Frenchmen Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.

Victor Wembanyama

NNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty

"For me, San Antonio is synonymous with winning," Wembanyama said on Wednesday of the Spurs, who have won five NBA titles since 1999. "When, on lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking, I was feeling lucky that they had pick as a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and making, creating good players. So I really can't wait."

In the meantime, Wembanyama is enjoying the sights of New York City, where he was spotted crouching to get into a tunnel, and later even jumping a turnstile as he took his first subway ride. All the while, fellow straphangers looked on, bemused.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It’s all part of the game for the superstar-in-the-making.

"No one is going to stop me from dribbling the ball, bringing the ball up and shooting 3s,” he said. “Nobody is going to stop me from doing that. Even though sometimes coaches in my career would try to stop me from doing that because they had to win right now. So it was really an everyday fight to stay true to myself, and, yeah, this is something that I'm never going to lose, for sure."

The 2023 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 22, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Comeback of the Year? Jamal Murray Talks 'Full Circle' Journey From Injury to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reflects on 'Full Circle' Journey from ACL Tear to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Signs Autograph After Getting Ejected From Game
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)
Zak Herbstreit
Ohio State Football Player Zak Herbstreit, Son of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Is Hospitalized
Kaley Cuoco's ex husband Carl Cook engaged
Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Splitting with Kaley Cuoco: 'Deep Happiness and Love'
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Paul Says He's 'Grateful' After Suns Trade: 'Gotta Move Forward and See What's Next' (Exclusive)
Diana Flores
She’s the Best Flag Football Player in the World — and She Got There by Harnessing ‘the Power of ‘No’' (Exclusive)
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (53) interviewed during day 4 of New England Patriots training camp
New England Patriots Player Jack Jones Arrested for Bringing Guns in Carry-on Luggage
Conor McGregor
New Conor McGregor Video Allegedly Shows Him Take Woman Into Bathroom Where She Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her
Ray Lewis III/Instagram
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies at 28: 'I Pray You're at Peace Now,' Says Brother
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998
Michael Jordan’s 'Flu Game' Sneakers He Once Traded to Ball Boy Sell for $1.38 Million
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Pays for a Family's Washer and Dryer at Home Depot in Heartwarming Video: 'Bless You'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says 'Baseball Is the Thing that Helped Me Get Back' from Stage-IV Cancer
Trevor Bauer shows his new uniform of Yokohama DeNA BayStars during a photo session of the news conference Friday, March 24, 2023, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Pitcher Trevor Bauer Faces 4th Sex Assault Allegation, Allegedly Held Knife to Woman’s Throat