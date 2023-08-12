Veterinarian Reveals on TikTok That There's a Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies' — Watch!

The "zoomies" that dog parents know and love have a scientific name, according to a veterinarian.

Dr. Katrina Warren, an Australian veterinarian who co-hosts several television programs on the Seven Network, shared a post on TikTok earlier this year, in which she detailed the moniker behind the cute canine sensation.

"Did you know there's a scientific name for dogs' 'zoomies?' " Dr. Warren says in the clip, before adding: "It's Fenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs). And they are just that — short explosions of energy."

"[They're] really common in puppies and younger dogs — often called 'the crazies' — and I'm sure many of you know why," she continues.

Dr. Warren captioned her social media post, which has amassed thousands of views, "Familiar?" and also added hashtags, including, "#PetTips" and "#PetFacts."

Dr. Zac Pilossoph, a consulting veterinarian at Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about "zoomies," which he described as "a dog's way of explaining they're excited and happy, enough to want to show it."

"It's their best expression of being happy," he told PEOPLE in June. "The term 'zoomies' is colloquial and describes behavior many pet parents have experienced. Still, your dog can get the zoomies during a few scenarios, like when an owner comes home or uses a favorite toy. The zoomies can best be defined as a dog's most excited expression of happiness."

Pilossoph also noted that "zoomies" are more commonly seen "in young pups or higher-agility dogs, but it can also depend on a dog's personality."

He told PEOPLE that his grandfather's senior dog still gets the zoomies, explaining, "Zoomies have to do with a dog's personality — some are more enthusiastic, and some are docile."

Pilossoph added, "In general, age, breed type and personality will play a part in whether your dog gets the zoomies."