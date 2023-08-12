Lifestyle Pets Veterinarian Reveals on TikTok That There's a Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies' — Watch! The TikTok was shared by Katrina Warren, an Australian veterinarian who co-hosts several television programs on the Seven Network By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 12, 2023 07:10PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Getty The "zoomies" that dog parents know and love have a scientific name, according to a veterinarian. Dr. Katrina Warren, an Australian veterinarian who co-hosts several television programs on the Seven Network, shared a post on TikTok earlier this year, in which she detailed the moniker behind the cute canine sensation. "Did you know there's a scientific name for dogs' 'zoomies?' " Dr. Warren says in the clip, before adding: "It's Fenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs). And they are just that — short explosions of energy." "[They're] really common in puppies and younger dogs — often called 'the crazies' — and I'm sure many of you know why," she continues. Dr. Warren captioned her social media post, which has amassed thousands of views, "Familiar?" and also added hashtags, including, "#PetTips" and "#PetFacts." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. What Causes the Zoomies? Vet Weighs in on What Makes Your Pet Race Around the House Dr. Zac Pilossoph, a consulting veterinarian at Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about "zoomies," which he described as "a dog's way of explaining they're excited and happy, enough to want to show it." "It's their best expression of being happy," he told PEOPLE in June. "The term 'zoomies' is colloquial and describes behavior many pet parents have experienced. Still, your dog can get the zoomies during a few scenarios, like when an owner comes home or uses a favorite toy. The zoomies can best be defined as a dog's most excited expression of happiness." Getty Pilossoph also noted that "zoomies" are more commonly seen "in young pups or higher-agility dogs, but it can also depend on a dog's personality." He told PEOPLE that his grandfather's senior dog still gets the zoomies, explaining, "Zoomies have to do with a dog's personality — some are more enthusiastic, and some are docile." Pilossoph added, "In general, age, breed type and personality will play a part in whether your dog gets the zoomies."