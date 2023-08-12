Veterinarian Reveals on TikTok That There's a Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies' — Watch!

The TikTok was shared by Katrina Warren, an Australian veterinarian who co-hosts several television programs on the Seven Network

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 07:10PM EDT
Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies'
Photo:

Getty

The "zoomies" that dog parents know and love have a scientific name, according to a veterinarian.

Dr. Katrina Warren, an Australian veterinarian who co-hosts several television programs on the Seven Network, shared a post on TikTok earlier this year, in which she detailed the moniker behind the cute canine sensation.

"Did you know there's a scientific name for dogs' 'zoomies?' " Dr. Warren says in the clip, before adding: "It's Fenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs). And they are just that — short explosions of energy."

"[They're] really common in puppies and younger dogs — often called 'the crazies' — and I'm sure many of you know why," she continues.

Dr. Warren captioned her social media post, which has amassed thousands of views, "Familiar?" and also added hashtags, including, "#PetTips" and "#PetFacts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dr. Zac Pilossoph, a consulting veterinarian at Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about "zoomies," which he described as "a dog's way of explaining they're excited and happy, enough to want to show it."

"It's their best expression of being happy," he told PEOPLE in June. "The term 'zoomies' is colloquial and describes behavior many pet parents have experienced. Still, your dog can get the zoomies during a few scenarios, like when an owner comes home or uses a favorite toy. The zoomies can best be defined as a dog's most excited expression of happiness." 

Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies'

Getty

Pilossoph also noted that "zoomies" are more commonly seen "in young pups or higher-agility dogs, but it can also depend on a dog's personality."

He told PEOPLE that his grandfather's senior dog still gets the zoomies, explaining, "Zoomies have to do with a dog's personality — some are more enthusiastic, and some are docile."

Pilossoph added, "In general, age, breed type and personality will play a part in whether your dog gets the zoomies."

Related Articles
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose With Adorable Pups
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose with Their Adorable Pups
cherie the champion surf dog
Cherie the Surfing French Bulldog Ends Impressive Career Riding the Waves with a Big Win (Exclusive)
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
golden getaway
Vermont's 'Golden Getaway Weekend' Takes Large Golden Retriever Group Frolicking in the Forest
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs
Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!
Golden Retriever Who Carries Stuffed Dog Companion Everywhere Surprised With Real Puppy
Golden Retriever Who Carries Plush Dog Everywhere Surprised with Real Puppy — Watch!
Sir Darius Brown, Clear The Shelter
Teen Entrepreneur Helps Thousands of Rescue Pets Find Homes with Custom Bowties
Hank the Tank Bear Caught
Hank the Tank — Wild Bear Linked to Over 20 Home Invasions — Set to Move to Colorado Sanctuary
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
the asher house
TikTokers Donate Over $50K to Portland Animal Sanctuary After Owner Makes Plea amid Pneumonia Outbreak
Friends of the Animal Village
3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide a Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie
Pitbull Returned to New Jersey Shelter 11 Months After Being Adopted
Pit Bull Looks 'Confused' After She Is Returned to Shelter to Restart Search for 'the Right Family'
Animal Rescue League of Berks County
Malnourished Alligator Named 'Fluffy' Found in Pennsylvania Creek