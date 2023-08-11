Vermont's 'Golden Getaway Weekend' Takes Large Golden Retriever Group Frolicking in the Forest

Golden retrievers attending the event enjoyed pond swims, nature hikes and movie nights

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Published on August 11, 2023 03:01PM EDT
golden getaway
Photo:

Alicia Tsai (Instagram: @whiskeyretriever)

Golden retrievers recently gathered in Vermont for a weekend event tailored to them.

Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont, hosted the Golden Getaway Weekend for golden retrievers and their families this summer.

Attending golden retrievers were treated to a schedule filled with activities curated to make the dogs curious and content. The weekend's lineup included a swim in the property's pond, movie nights, "yappy" hours, and forest hikes led by Cooper.

Cooper is Equinox's resident golden retriever, the destination's  Chief Happiness Officer, and part of the inspiration behind the Golden Getaway Weekend.

Golden retriever dog sitting in front of the entrance to the Equinox resort in Vermont

Alicia Tsai (Instagram: @whiskeyretriever)

"There are so many videos on social media these days of golden retrievers getting together to celebrate an occasion that we wanted to re-create one here at the Equinox. With Manchester being such a dog-friendly destination, especially here at the Equinox where Cooper is such a large part of what we do, we felt that this would be a great annual event," Jay Sheldon, the general manager at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, tells PEOPLE.

The event was free to attend, but golden retriever guests at the resort received extra perks. Locals who didn't participate in the event still got to experience a bit of golden retriever joy. During the dog group's hike with Cooper, the canines encountered other nature lovers.

golden getaway

Alicia Tsai (Instagram: @whiskeyretriever)

"To see the smiles on their faces when they saw all of the goldens coming up the trails was really fun to see," Sheldon says.

Golden Getaway Weekend's pooch participants left the event grinning too.

"You couldn't help but feel that these goldens were part of a larger family, enjoying themselves and each other in what clearly is an environment second nature to them," says Alicia Tsai, who attended the event with her golden retriever for Whiskey (@whiskeyretriever).

golden getaway

Alicia Tsai (Instagram: @whiskeyretriever)

"You could tell she was happy, loving the hike, water, and her newfound friends, but honestly, it was us humans that were in awe, watching the dogs interact with such fervor and excitement," she adds.

Equinox plans to host the Golden Getaway Weekend again around the Fourth of July in 2024. According to Sheldon, golden retrievers and their owners should watch the resort's website as the destination plans to host more dog-friendly events throughout the year.

