Vermont Dam Nears Capacity Due to 'Historic' Flooding: 'No Precedent for Potential Damage'

Officials said on Tuesday that "waters are still rising" at the Wrightsville Dam and were "approaching approximately 1 foot from the spillway"

By
Published on July 11, 2023 01:42PM EDT
Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont.
Flooding in Chester, Vermont. Photo:

Scott Eisen/Getty

Flooding concerns continue across Vermont as rescue crews prepare for the worst as more storms threaten the state.

Authorities say at least three major dams threatened to overflow after a series of storms hammered the Green Mountain state on Sunday and Monday.

The Ball Mountain and Townshend Dams were initially expected to release “large quantities of water” as a result of the flooding, which officials feared would cause “severe” flooding downstream, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New England District.

Now, both dams are expected to release water “in smaller amounts than previously anticipated.”

Heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River.
Ottauquechee River in Vermont.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty 

Meanwhile, the Wrightsville Dam had just six feet of storage capacity left as of Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Montpelier City Manager William Fraser. Around noon, officials said that "waters are still rising at the dam and are approaching approximately 1 foot from the spillway."

Water would be released into the North Branch River should the dam exceed capacity, leaving the state capital at risk of sustaining further flood damage, according to Frasier.

“Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining,” the city manager said Tuesday. Fraser also suggested those living who have not fled the area seek higher ground, such as the “upper floors” of their houses.

"This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage," the official added. "There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage."

In an aerial view, a pick-up truck drives along a flooded road after heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
Flooding in Londonderry, Vermont.

Scott Eisen/Getty

“Multiple water rescue teams” have made their way to Montpelier, Police Chief Eric Nordenson said in a separate statement.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, crews saw "a slight reduction" in water levels in Montpelier's downtown area, according to the Montpelier Police Department.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As of Tuesday morning, portions of southern and central Vermont have seen between seven and nine inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington.

The Winooski River reached its second-highest water level ever, “behind only the historic 1927 flood,” according to the City of Montpelier. 

“We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene,” Governor Phil Scott said, referring to the tropical storm that hit the state in August 2011, according to the Associated Press

Flood Waters, Waitsfield, Vermont.
Flood waters in Waitsfield, Vermont.

Universal Images Group via Getty

However, Irene only lasted 24 hours. “We’re getting just as much rain, if not more. It’s going on for days,” Scott said. “That’s my concern. It’s not just the initial damage. It’s the wave, the second wave, and the third wave.”

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we're experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic," he added.

President Joe Biden has approved a request “for an emergency declaration covering all 14 counties” in Vermont, Scott said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.

The state will dry off some on Tuesday and Wednesday, but storms return Thursday and Friday, according to Vermont Emergency Management.

More than 6,800 Vermont residents were without power Tuesday morning, according to VTOutages.org.

Related Articles
Dad Drowns Trying to Save 2 Daughters in Maine Pond
Dad Drowns Trying to Save 2 Daughters in Maine Pond: He ‘Heard Their Cries for Help’ and 'Jumped’
Anna Mburu, Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl with Autism Recovered from River: âWe Are Heartbrokenâ
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl with Autism Found in Mass. River: ‘We Are All Heartbroken’
SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $725 Million as No Winners Emerge for 35th Consecutive Drawing
6 Dead in Mount Everest Helicopter Crash
6 People Dead in Mount Everest Helicopter Crash
Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere â and Poses with Margot Robbie!
Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere — and Poses with Margot Robbie!
Couple of 19 Years Get Married After Learning Woman Had Just Days to Live
Okla. Woman Given Days to Live Married Partner of 19 Years. She Died 'Surrounded by Love'
Formerly conjoined twins separated
Formerly Conjoined Twins Going Home Weeks After Separation Surgery: ‘We Are So Grateful,’ Says Mom
Mother of seven graduates college, Ashley Payne and family at her college graduation
Florida Mom of 7 Graduates College as Class Valedictorian with Perfect GPA: 'Incredibly Honored'
This handout image courtesy of the New York State Police shows heavy flooding and washout on State Route 9W of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, July 9, 2023.
35-Year-Old New York Woman Dies After Being 'Swept Away' in Front of Fiancé amid '1,000-Year' Storm
Image of a Powerball Ticket
Powerball Jackpot Grows to Estimated $675M — and the Next Drawing Is on Monday Night!
Penn. Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart
Pennsylvania Sisters Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart at the Same Hospital
Private Plane Crashes in California
6 Dead After Private Plane Crashes in California
Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom
Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom
two chicago babies dead
2 Newborns Found in Daycare Bathroom Pronounced Dead After Mom Had 'Emergency Medical Situation'
8500 Lbs of Trash Left on Lake Tahoe Beaches After July 4, 2023
Over 8,500 Lbs. of Trash Left at Lake Tahoe Beaches After Fourth of July: 'Staggering'
3-Year-Old Dies After Leaving Fla. Apartment
3-Year-Old Dies After Wandering Away from Fla. Home and Getting Struck by Car: 'This Is a Nightmare'