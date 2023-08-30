Venus Williams Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Say’ If She’ll Keep Playing Tennis This Fall After US Open Defeat

Williams' loss Tuesday marked her third-straight first round exit at the US Open

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 11:46AM EDT
Venus Williams of the United States talks to the media after losing to Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open
Venus Williams. Photo:

Robert Prange/Getty

Venus Williams’ next few months in tennis are unclear after the two-time US Open winner was eliminated from the tournament in her opening match Tuesday night.

"I don't know what I'll do this fall. Definitely too soon to say,” Williams, 43, said after her loss to Greet Minnen, an unseeded tournament qualifier.

Williams lost to Minnen in straight sets, both 6-1.

It was her “most lopsided defeat” at the tournament she once dominated early in her career, according to ESPN. The loss was Williams’ third-straight first round exit from the US Open.

She won the tournament back-to-back in 2000 and 2001. This year’s tournament was also Williams’ first US Open without her younger sister Serena Williams, who retired last September.

Williams has faced questions about her own retirement at just about every tournament since her sister retired, especially as injuries have restricted her play this year.

USA's Venus Williams plays a forehand return against Belgium's Greet Minnen during the US Open tennis tournament
Venus Williams.

COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty 

The seven-time Grand Slam champion lost in the first round of Wimbledon last month after suffering a leg injury and then missed the WTA’s last tournament in Cleveland due to a knee injury.

“It wasn’t the year I was expecting,” Williams told reporters after Tuesday’s loss, declaring that “I gave it everything I had.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I definitely could have hoped for more throughout the year,” she said. “Honestly, I just had some really bad luck. There were things I couldn’t control. I was really happy to be here. When I had to withdraw from Cleveland, I wasn’t sure that I could be here so I really thank my doctors for helping me get here. That in itself was a blessing.”

Venus Williams of the United States returns a shot against Greet Minnen of Belgium during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2023 US Open
Venus Williams.

Al Bello/Getty 

Williams said “typically” in recent years she’s opted to not play the rest of the season after the US Open in New York City, but after missing so much play because of injuries in recent months, that may change.

“I may reconsider that this year because my year didn’t go the way — in any way, shape or form — the way I thought it would go,” she said.

Williams was asked a handful of questions after Tuesday’s match that flicked at when she’d decide to retire and why she’s still playing.

The former World No. 1 and four-time Olympic gold medalist said she still feels like there’s a lot left in the tank and largely answered without giving an indication on her future.

“The belief’s always there,” Williams told one reporter about her remaining confidence, telling another who asked about playing competitively at 43 years old, “You should always go for your dreams.”

Related Articles
the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales
Spanish Soccer President's Mom Locks Herself in a Church, Goes on Hunger Strike amid World Cup Kiss Controversy
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Michael Oher's Attorneys Subpoena 'Blind Side' Producers, Tuohys' Talent Agency in Conservatorship Case
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley
The Obamas Surprise Coco Gauff With Visit After US Open Win: âIâm Going to Never Forget That Momentâ
Coco Gauff Says She's 'Going to Never Forget' the Obamas Surprising Her After US Open Win
Mandy Moore Cheers on Ex Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
Mandy Moore Praises Ex Andy Roddick, Calls Him a ‘Formative Part of My Young Adult Life’
Kelly and Matt Stafford
Kelly Stafford Says Matthew Stafford Is Struggling to Connect With Younger Teammates: ‘It’s Kind of Sad’
USC basketball player Bronny James looks on during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023,
Bronny James Back in Class and ‘Hopeful’ to Return to Basketball: ‘He’s Doing Extremely Well,’ Coach Says
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Arch Manning Eli Manning
Eli Manning Recalls ‘Drilling Balls’ at Nephew Arch Manning When He Was 4 Years Old: ‘I Had to Toughen Him Up’
myles oneal and shaq
Shaquille O’Neal Says He and Son Myles Bond Over Their DJ Careers: ‘We’re Always Trading Songs’ (Exclusive)
Lionel Messi #30 of Paris Saint-Germain with his eldest son Thiago after the player's children accompanied them for pre-match presentations before the Paris Saint-Germain V Clermont, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Parc des Princes on June 3, 2023, in Paris, France
Lionel Messi's Son Thiago, 10, Joins Inter Miami's Under-12 Youth Soccer Team
Naomi Osaka Shares Her Workout Secrets 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival
Naomi Osaka Shares a Glimpse into Her Workouts 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival
v
Gold Medalist Sprinter Noah Lyles Slammed by Drake, NBA Stars for Critical ‘World Champion’ Comments
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales After He Kisses Player on the Lips During World Cup
Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen
Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Husband? All About Taylor Gahagen
College Football Star Travis Hunter Joins Mookie Betts, Von Miller as Bleacher Report Video Podcast Host
Colorado Star Travis Hunter Tests His Deion Sanders Knowledge as He Announces New Video Podcast