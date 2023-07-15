Why Venus Williams Strives for ‘Fierce' Court Style: ‘I Love Making a Statement’ (Exclusive)

"Looking your best makes you feel your best," the tennis champion tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT
EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve
Photo:

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

Know that when Venus Williams hits the tennis courts, she’s about to serve “fierce, fun and iconic” looks. 

“I believe that looking your best makes you feel your best,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively while spilling all the details on her new Wimbledon-inspired collection for her lifestyle brand EleVen, in partnership with Revolve

“I love to have fun with my tournament outfits and display how I’m feeling with my on-the-court outfits, whether that be sassy or powerful,” she adds. 

EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

Williams is a seasoned pro, but her dress-to-impress mindset doesn’t exclude rookies. For aspiring professional tennis players who want to take on game day with aplomb, she offers the same tip: “Looking the part definitely helps give you the confidence to believe in yourself. Something that also delivers on comfort and function allows you to focus on your game.”   

Her approach to dressing for the courts isn't entirely different to when she’s getting ready in red carpet glam (the athlete is experienced at this too, considering she has appearances at Fashion Week and the Met Gala linked to her sartorial reputation). 

“I love making a statement through my makeup, hair or outfit and telling a story along the way,” she says, noting that the one way she does this is by “adding a pop of color” to her looks. Though her new Wimbledon clothing line is all about winning in white, there's still a hint of iridescent sheen that gives the tournament's established uniform a chic upgrade.

EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

Of course, there’s more to how Williams prepares for — and later comes down from — a game because, as she says, "tennis isn’t just about the physical aspect of the sport, but also the mental toughness [it requires].” 

“Before a big match I always take the time to ground myself and prepare mentally. After a match, I make sure to rejuvenate and drink lots of water.”

