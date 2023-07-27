Venus Williams Poses in Front of a Tennis Court in Pink and Maroon Colored Outfits by Lacoste

Williams was enlisted as a global ambassador for the apparel brand last year

Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City. The American professional tennis player modeled several different outfits on the tennis courts before taking the shoot to the streets.
Photo:

The Image Direct

Venus Williams is all about making a good fashion statement.

Apart from creating a Wimbledon-inspired collection for her lifestyle brand EleVen, in partnership with Revolve, the seven-time Grand Slam champion, 43, was recently spotted wearing an array of outfits by Lacoste for a brand-new photoshoot.

The tennis star was named a global ambassador for Lacoste last year and was seen modeling in front of a tennis court wearing a pink and white striped shirt and pleated white skirt. The look was paired with knee-high socks and white tennis shoes while Williams wore her hair slicked back.

The Image Direct

For her second outfit, Williams wore a long-sleeve maroon shirt that had tan stripes. The top was paired with matching shorts, an oversized blazer, knee-high socks of the same color, and white tennis shoes.

"I am a long-time fan of Lacoste and have always been inspired by the brand’s innovative style beyond its tennis roots," Williams said in a statement after Lacoste picked her as a global ambassador. "Louise Trotter is such a visionary, and the work she has done as creative director of the House is forward-thinking, inspired, and constantly evolving. I am thrilled to be working alongside her as the face of Lacoste’s new silhouette."

The Image Direct

Williams' attire on the court is something that has always been of importance to her. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion shared that she believes that "looking your best makes you feel your best."

"Looking the part definitely helps give you the confidence to believe in yourself," Williams explained. "Something that also delivers on comfort and function allows you to focus on your game.” 

As someone who has been an athlete from a young age alongside her sister and fellow tennis icon, Serena Williams, she shared that having confidence in herself was something she learned from a young age.

“We were taught to make decisions and to believe in ourselves and to always have an answer,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “It’s the attitude of, ‘The impossible is actually possible’ and, ‘Making the impossible happen is like eating breakfast.’ That’s the childhood that I had. That was something that mom and dad instilled in me, equally. Both forces pushing [me and Serena] towards that."

