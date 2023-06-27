Venus Williams Matches Sister Serena's Fun Pink Dip-Dyed Hairstyle – See the Look!

The tennis icon stepped out at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party wearing the same bright pink hair color design as her younger sister Serena

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 11:12PM EDT
Venus Williams arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.
Photo:

Zak Hussein/ SplashNews.com

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are twinning!

Just days after the pregnant tennis pro, 41, was spotted rocking a fun pink dip-dyed hairstyle at a Pink concert, Venus, 43, wore her hair with the same pink tips to attend the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party on Tuesday.

She showcased the colorful hairstyle by wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with white accents.

Venus Williams arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.

Zak Hussein/ SplashNews.com

While the bright color is a perfect fit for summer, Venus has previously shared that she often turns to her younger sister for inspiration both on and off the court.

"I think we're each other's hero," she told PEOPLE in a November 2021 interview. "I know that I'm the oldest sister so it's different, but she's in the sense that she's my younger sister and she's the only one [of my siblings] younger than me. So she's the only one that I have to like 'take care of.' "

Crediting Serena as a reason for her many accomplishments, she added, "So she's my everything in that sense. And she's the best younger sister you could ever have. She's so protective. And I learned so much from her on, off the court and I couldn't have been the person that I am or won any titles really without cause I watched her."

Serena Williams attending Pink at British Summertime 2023

TheImageDirect.com

As far as her sister's best quality, Venus shared with Harper's Bazaar in March 2022 that she's always admired her fearlessness.

"Usually in one family there’s one good player, and then the other one is not that great. And I think people told Serena she wouldn’t be great," she said. "The fearlessness with which she approached the game was something I’ve always really admired. She doesn’t accept second. She explicitly told me herself that she plays for first place.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Serena showed the same love for her sister in a December TikTok in which she took fans through a tour of her trophy collection that she sweetly referred to as her "hall-of-fame." The video showcased Serena giving a close look at one of Venus' Wimbledon trophies, a U.S. Open trophy, and an award from the 1998 IGA Tennis Classic.

Praising her sister, she added: "That is for the record books. That's so cool. And she's still going y'all."

Related Articles
Diane Kruger arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London
Diane Kruger Flaunts Edgy Black Corset Top at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party in London
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Nina Dobrev debuts bangs
Nina Dobrev Debuts Her New Hairstyle on ‘Bangin’ Night Out: 'Chop Chop'
Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.
Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in a Zoo-Print Sweater by One of Her Favorite Brands
Bethenny Frankel and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show
Bethenny Frankel Co-Hosts 'Today' in a 'Full-On' Branded Swimsuit: 'Commit to the Bit'
Ashley Park at the premiere of Joy Ride
'Joy Ride' Star Ashley Park Gives Her Characters a Signature Scent: ‘I'm Such a Sensory Person’ (Exclusive)
Sofia Vergara showing off her bum in her latest post to promote her skincare line
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Backside with a Very Cheeky Selfie in a Thong Bikini
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Use Golf Buggy in Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Fashion Show
Lili Reinhart Max Mara Cruise 2024 fashion show
Lili Reinhart Debuts 'Sealed with a Kiss' Tattoo in Memory of Late Grandmother
Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park, featuring Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Wears Glittering Rainbow Dress for DJ Set at N.Y.C. Pride Event
Kendall Jenner Radiates Style as She Gracefully Strolls the Streets of Paris
Kendall Jenner Radiates Style During Casual Stroll Through the Streets of Paris
SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images
Kim Kardashian Models Rubber and Faux Leather Swimwear for SKIMS in Provocative New Campaign
Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Curves on Display in a Very Revealing Bikini
Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Curves on Display in a Teeny Bikini — While Dancing to Her Own Song! — on TikTok
Selena Gomez Is Gorgeous in Black Swimsuit
Selena Gomez Sunbathes in Her Go-To $121 One-Piece Black Swimsuit
Sofia Richie recreating her wedding looks on TikTok
Sofia Richie Attempts to Recreate Her Viral Wedding Day Glam — and Her Makeup Artist Weighs In
Colleen Hoover Responds to âIt Ends with Usâ Wardrobe Criticism from Fans: âIâm Not Worriedâ
'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Responds to Movie Costume Criticism from Fans: ‘Not Worried About It’