Venus Williams Loses at Wimbledon While Playing Through Leg Injury After Slipping on Grass Court

"I was literally killing it. And then I got killed by the grass," Williams said

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 06:08PM EDT
Venus Williams of the United States in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first round during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Venus Williams at Day of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Photo:

Robert Prange/Getty

Venus Williams lost in her first round at Wimbledon on Monday after she returned to the court following a leg injury sustained from slipping on the grass mid-match.

While one point away from a 3-0 lead against Elina Svitolina, the 43-year-old tennis legend fell while trying to volley, ESPN reported.

According to the outlet, Williams “shrieked and clutched at her right knee, which already was covered by a beige sleeve” from a medical timeout following the first set in the match.

She stayed down on the grass as chalk was applied to her left leg. The chair umpire and Svitolina — who brought over a white towel to place under her opponent's head — checked on Williams as she received treatment from a medical trainer.

Venus Williams of the United States gets an injury in the Women's Singles first round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023

Shi Tang/Getty

"I'm not sure what I've done. I'm going to have to investigate it tomorrow. It's late today. But it was quite painful," Williams said at a press conference after the match, per ESPN. "Grass is inherently going to be slippery; you're going to fall at some point. It was just bad luck for me. I started the match perfectly. I was literally killing it. And then I got killed by the grass."

"Right now, I'm kind of in shock. I can't believe this happened. It's bizarre. I'm still processing it at the moment," continued Williams. "What makes this one hard to process is that I've had so many injuries. ... This is not what I want for myself."

Svitolina, a 2019 Wimbledon semi finalist, came out the winner with a total score of 6-2. "It's always a pleasure to play against Venus," the 28-year-old player said per ESPN, adding that Williams is a "big legend."

"Grass takes a lot out of the legs and you have to bend your legs to get to all these shots," noted Svitolina. "Venus plays really quick and I had to really work hard for today's win."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monday’s match marked Williams’ 24th time playing at Wimbledon. She has previously won seven Grand Slam singles titles and partnered with sister Serena Williams to win 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

"I'm a competitor. That's what I do for a living. I did what I could today," Williams said. "I've played through a lot of matches and won a lot of matches injured. It's kind of a specialty of mine. I just never figured it out today."

Related Articles
Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of Relationship Between Larsa Pippen and His Son Marcus: 'No!'
Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of Relationship Between Larsa Pippen and His Son Marcus: 'No!'
Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Moving Message
Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Moving Tribute: 'Sorry I Couldn't Save You'
Hassan Haskins
Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged with Strangling Girlfriend
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
Darren "Droz" Drozdov remembrance post on WWE Instagram
Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54
Coach Dawn Staley on Inspiring Next Generarion of Female Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley Wants to End 'Inequities' in Sports and Healthcare: 'We're Shaping Lives' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes Support Patrick at 'The Match' Golf Tournament: 'Family Fun'
Colin Kaepernick waits to walk onto the field for the coin toss prior to the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Return to the NFL: 'I Still Train for It Every Day'
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and 3 Other NFL Players Suspended for Gambling: 'I've Let People Down'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett Treated High School Football Player He Coached as His 'Son' Before Both of Their Deaths
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter: âSo Excitedâ
Cubs' Cody Bellinger Is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See the Ring!
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)
Jason Kelce Chugs Beer at Autism Benefit
Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a picture at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'