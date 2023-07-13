Venus Williams Wants to Design Clothes That ‘Empower and Make You Feel Good’ (Exclusive)

The Grand Slam tennis champion talks to PEOPLE exclusively about creating her first Wimbledon-inspired apparel for EleVen by Venus Williams and Revolve

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 04:15PM EDT
EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve
Photo:

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

Venus Williams’ latest clothing collection from her lifestyle brand EleVen is going to make you feel like a winner. 

That was her goal at least when she sat down to design her new apparel inspired by Wimbledon, the iconic tournament in the world of tennis.

"Wimbledon is a very special tournament close to my heart. I’ve always enjoyed my time on the grass court,” says the athlete, 43, who has a historic Wimbledon winning history at the All England Club (five out of her seven Grand Slam single titles – the highest achievement – were earned at the legendary venue alone).

Williams made her debut at the iconic games in 1997 and accomplished her first single win in July 2000. Seven years later, she became the first female tennis player to receive equal play to her male counterpart (who at the time was Roger Federer) for her Wimbledon victory. She returned to the iconic London lawn for the 24th time this summer. 

EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

While honoring Wimbledon's legacy, Williams wanted to create her own interpretation of its heritage all-white dress code – but “with an elevated twist,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

Her new lineup of skirts, jackets and dresses, sold exclusively at Revolve, feature foil detailing that "represents the shine of winning," as well as leopard-print lace and jacquard, which Williams says "unleashes your inner champion and brings out wild side."

The iridescent set – made up of the holographic Victory tank top ($78) and matching skirt ($88) – is a personal favorite, especially when she's planning on bringing “some shine to the court.” 

Function is just as important as looks, and Williams raves about the built-in drawstrings in the racerback top and mini, the shaping shorts in the bottoms that “hug in all the right places” and the fit of the tank that allows ”freedom of movement.” 

EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

Plus, Williams certainly understands the importance of a day-to-night look, especially when going from the tennis court to wherever her personal life takes her.

“I understand how busy everyone is and that they need a wardrobe that moves with them and that can easily adapt to whatever their day throws at them,” she tells PEOPLE, noting that if post-celebratory drinks are scheduled after a match, her pieces will fit right in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Being ahead of the game is something Williams does well in both sports and style. When she gets into designer mode, she loves to look out for up-and-coming trends.

 “I love fashion and design so I'm always keeping an eye on catwalk trends to inspire my own creations.”

EleVen by Venus Williams for Revolve

EleVen by Venus Williams/ Revolve

She’s also a listener and makes sure to answer thoughtful questions like, “What message would resonate with our customers? What is happening in their world, and what do they need to hear right now to continue to pursue their best self?” 

Her end goal is “to design pieces that allow you to express your individuality and empower and make you feel good every time you put them on.” 

The motto is relevant to the one piece of fashion advice that’s stuck with her: “Stay true to yourself. It’s always fun to explore different sides of yourself through fashion, but at the end of the day you should still feel like yourself.” 

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Goes Viral at Wimbledon! See the Princess of Wales' Focused Fan Moment
Venus Williams of the United States in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first round during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Venus Williams Loses at Wimbledon While Playing Through Leg Injury After Slipping on Grass Court
Catherine, Princess of Wales court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Why Kate Middleton Was Forced to Miss a Historic Wimbledon Match Under Doctors' Orders
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'
kate middleton wimbledon style
Kate Middleton Serves Wimbledon Fashion! See the Princess of Wales' Best Courtside Looks of All Time
Venus Williams arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.
Venus Williams Matches Sister Serena's Fun Pink Dip-Dyed Hairstyle – See the Look!
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with Tom Brady after his straight sets victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France
Novak Djokovic Hugs Tom Brady Moments After Winning Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam Championship at French Open
Lucchese x Chris Stapleton Collection
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom celebrates after defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during her Women's Singles third round match on Day Six of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
All About British Tennis Star Emma Raducanu
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic' and 'Unpredictable'
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic,' 'Unpredictable'
LDMA
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
Serena Williams shows off custom Nike collection inspired by past court outfits.
Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks 
Venus Williams has a Special Bond With Her Dog of 16 Years: 'My Dog Is My Life'
Venus Williams Is 'Passionate' About Her 16-Year-Old Pet's Happiness: 'My Dog Is My Life'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock (13354353in) Tiger Woods, right, greets Venus Williams while watching play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 31 Aug 2022
Tiger Woods Supports Serena Williams at US Open — and Sits Next to Her Sister Venus in the Stands
Serena and venus williams us open
Serena Williams Likely Plays Last Doubles Match and She and Sister Venus Lose at US Open