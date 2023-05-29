Venice’s Grand Canal Mysteriously Turns Fluorescent Green — See Photos

Authorities are investigating the striking color change that was spotted over the weekend

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 29, 2023 04:41 PM
part of water of Grand Canal appeared to have turned bright green as the Rialto Bridge is seen in Venice
Photo:

Italian Firefighters (Vigili del Fuoco) / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty 

Something out of the blue happened in Italy over the weekend.

The water along a stretch of the famed Grand Canal in Venice mysteriously turned bright green on Sunday, prompting Venetian authorities to launch an investigation into what happened, reported CNN.

Local residents were the first to report the strange color, Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region, wrote on Twitter.

“This morning a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the Grand Canal of Venice, reported by some residents near the Rialto Bridge," he wrote, per CNN. "The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid."

Images posted to social media showed the famous embankment, which is lined with restaurants, glowing green as tourists snapped photos — and gondoliers carried on with business as usual, per CBS News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

fluorescent green waters below the Rialto Bridge in Venice's Grand Canal.

STRINGER/ANSA/AFP via Getty 

The Italian fire service immediately took samples of the water as officials reviewed CCTV footage and questioned the gondola drivers on whether they had seen anything, per CNN

Police are also looking into if climate change activists had a hand in the change, according to local outlet La Nuova Venezia, reported CBS News.

Phosphorescent green patch appears on Grand Canal in Venice

ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Something similar occurred in 1968, when Argentine eco-artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu poured a green dye in the same area of the Grand Canal to promote environmental awareness, per CNN.

So far, no groups have claimed responsibility for the change in the water on Sunday, according to the outlet.

Related Articles
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'
Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
Future Costars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Smile Together in Rome — See the Photo
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Davenport, Iowa; Rescue Operations Remain Underway
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head by a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Bright Angel Trail
36-Year-Old Woman Dies Trying to Hike Section of Grand Canyon and Back in 1 Day
Hupp family tragedy Grandparents and Infant Girl Killed, 2 Boys Injured in South Dakota Home Explosion
Injured Boy Has ‘Looked Around’ Hospital After Baby Sibling, Grandparents Die in S.D. Explosion, Says Mom
Emmie Sperandeo
Influencer, 27, Hospitalized After Horse Falls on Top of Her at Ranch: 'She's Got a Long Road Ahead'
A shark swimming in the sea, Turks and Caicos Islands - stock photo
American Tourist, 22, 'Severely Injured' in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Turks and Caicos
6th Street Viaduct towards the downtown Los Angeles
Teen Falls to His Death While Climbing L.A. Bridge in Apparent Social Media Stunt: Police
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Actor Ray Stevenson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Ray Stevenson Was Rushed to Hospital from Set Before Death, Filming Was Suspended: Sources (Exclusive)
Dad Picks Up 8-Year-Old-Son from Last Day of School on Horseback
Oklahoma Dad Arrives on Horseback to Pick Up 8-Year-Old Son from Last Day of School — See Video!
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom