There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale

Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to summer, and if there’s one thing you need to have a fun, active season in the sun, it’s a reliable pair of sneakers.

For a limited time, you can score Veja sneakers on sale at Rue La La. The brand has been worn by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle. Prices start at $90 for the Veja Nova Canvas High-Top sneaker at the sale, which ends on Monday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET. To get access, you’ll need to create an account at Rue La La, which is free and only requires an e-mail address.

There are more than 200 women’s styles available including the brand’s most popular models like the Campo, V-10, and Esplar sneakers. We took a look through the selection and pulled out a few must-see deals.

Best of the Veja Sneakers Sale at Rue La La

Princess Kate regularly wears Veja Esplar sneakers, most recently sporting them earlier this month to surprise fans outside of Windsor Castle with Prince William after the Coronation. The white with gold style that Kate wears is included in the Rue La La sale, but stock is extremely limited. There are more sizes available in the white with black version, which is marked down as low as $118.

The low-top style is made with leather and has a lightly padded insole. It has a rubber outsole with traction and, according to one PEOPLE writer who has been wearing the Esplar sneakers for years, they’re easy to clean. They’re a versatile style that works with jeans or leggings, but could also be worn with a summery dress.

Meghan Markle put the Veja V-10 on the map when she wore them in 2018. Searches for the shoes exploded and they wound up being named one of the world’s hottest items of the year by Lyst. Like many Veja styles, they have a timeless look that hasn’t gone out of style in the years since — and won’t in the years to come.

The V-10 sneaker has a thicker sole than the Esplar plus perforated ventilation at the toe box. They’re slightly sportier, but still a very versatile everyday shoe that could be worn with black skinny jeans, like Markle, or your favorite jean shorts.

There are so many more Veja sneakers to shop at a discount while this Rue La La sale is on. Remember, it ends after Memorial Day weekend, so be sure to pick up a pair before then. Keep scrolling for more of the best deals from the sale.

