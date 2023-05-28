There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale

Save on Veja sneakers for a limited time

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
Photo:

Splash News Online; Getty (2)

Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to summer, and if there’s one thing you need to have a fun, active season in the sun, it’s a reliable pair of sneakers. 

For a limited time, you can score Veja sneakers on sale at Rue La La. The brand has been worn by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle. Prices start at $90 for the Veja Nova Canvas High-Top sneaker at the sale, which ends on Monday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET. To get access, you’ll need to create an account at Rue La La, which is free and only requires an e-mail address. 

There are more than 200 women’s styles available including the brand’s most popular models like the Campo, V-10, and Esplar sneakers. We took a look through the selection and pulled out a few must-see deals. 

Best of the Veja Sneakers Sale at Rue La La

Princess Kate regularly wears Veja Esplar sneakers, most recently sporting them earlier this month to surprise fans outside of Windsor Castle with Prince William after the Coronation. The white with gold style that Kate wears is included in the Rue La La sale, but stock is extremely limited. There are more sizes available in the white with black version, which is marked down as low as $118. 

The low-top style is made with leather and has a lightly padded insole. It has a rubber outsole with traction and, according to one PEOPLE writer who has been wearing the Esplar sneakers for years, they’re easy to clean. They’re a versatile style that works with jeans or leggings, but could also be worn with a summery dress. 

VEJA Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker in Extra White/Black, $117.99–$129.99 (orig. $140–$150); rulelala.com

Meghan Markle put the Veja V-10 on the map when she wore them in 2018. Searches for the shoes exploded and they wound up being named one of the world’s hottest items of the year by Lyst. Like many Veja styles, they have a timeless look that hasn’t gone out of style in the years since — and won’t in the years to come. 

The V-10 sneaker has a thicker sole than the Esplar plus perforated ventilation at the toe box. They’re slightly sportier, but still a very versatile everyday shoe that could be worn with black skinny jeans, like Markle, or your favorite jean shorts. 

VEJA V-10 Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in Extra White/Nautico/Pekin, $139.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

There are so many more Veja sneakers to shop at a discount while this Rue La La sale is on. Remember, it ends after Memorial Day weekend, so be sure to pick up a pair before then. Keep scrolling for more of the best deals from the sale. 

VEJA SDU Sneaker

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja SDU Sneaker in Black and White, $99.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com

VEJA Campo Chromefree Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Campo Chromefree Leather Sneaker in Black, $129.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com

VEJA Venturi Suede & Mesh Sneaker

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Venturi Suede and Mesh Sneaker in White/Natural, $159.99 (orig. $205); ruelala.com

VEJA Rio Branco Sneaker

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Rio Branco Sneaker in Gravel Steel, $129.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
30 Under $30 Organizers Tout
30 Customer-Loved Organizers Under $30 That Will Totally Revolutionize Your Home
Mattress Topper Queen Size Tout
Amazon Slashed the Price of This ‘Plush’ Mattress Topper by 80% for Memorial Day
Related Articles
CUPSHE Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit Tout
This Chart-Climbing One-Piece Swimsuit Has 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings at Amazon
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
MDW: PEOPLE Tested Roundup Tout
30 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Get on Sale for Memorial Day — Including a Robot Vacuum for $720 Off
Amazon Beauty Haul Event Tout
Amazon Is Giving Away Gift Cards with These Customer-Favorite Beauty Buys — but Only Until Friday
Shoe Outlet Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Packed with Comfortable Shoes for Summer — and Prices Start at Just $10
30 Under $30 Organizers Tout
30 Customer-Loved Organizers Under $30 That Will Totally Revolutionize Your Home
Memorial Day Sales Tout
100 Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
MDW Prime Member Only Deals Tout
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members — Starting at $8
Mattress Topper Queen Size Tout
Amazon Slashed the Price of This ‘Plush’ Mattress Topper by 80% for Memorial Day
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
amzf shorts tout
These ‘Breathable’ Summer Shorts That Are Trending on Amazon Are Up to 43% Off Right Now
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
MDW Wayfair Roundup Tout
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best