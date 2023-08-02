Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon's Veja Sneakers Are Quietly on Sale, but Only for 48 More Hours

These comfy sneakers are a year-round staple

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on August 2, 2023 06:00PM EDT

No closet is complete without a pair of white sneakers. Throughout the summer, the shoes can be worn with just about everything from denim shorts to flowy dresses. And in the fall, they’ll keep you comfy with your wide-leg jeans and sweaters.

If you’re looking for a new pair of go-to white sneakers, one of Hollywood’s favorite sneaker brands is majorly discounted. At Rue La La, a low-key site that offers discounts on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, 175 styles of Veja Sneakers are on sale with prices starting at $130 — including the Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, which Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been seen wearing

To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account at Rue La La using your email address. But you’ll want to hurry, as the sale ends on August 4 at 6 p.m. ET, and popular styles are already going quickly. Shop our favorite picks below.

Veja Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La

Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $130 ($20 Off)

VEJA Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Known for their sleek silhouettes that are emblazoned with the French footwear's signature "V" on the sides, Veja sneakers became wildly popular when the Duchess of Sussex wore them on a royal boating outing in 2018. And her exact pair are on sale at Rue La La. 

The Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneakers are made of 100 percent genuine leather. The casual lace-up silhouette makes the shoes so easy to get on, and you can wear them with practically everything in your closet, whether with a pair of trousers as you head into the office, or with some shorts and a T-shirt to go run errands. They also have a rubber sole with traction to help stabilize your feet when walking. And right now, $20 less. 

Veja V-10 Sneaker, $160 ($35 Off)

Rue La La VEJA V10 Sneaker

Rue La La

The V-10 Sneakers are another celeb-worn style that’s been on the feet of stars like Reese Witherspoon and Lily Collins. The sneaker comes in a white hue, with the iconic V logo in a bright orange offering a fun pop of color. The shoes also have a padded footbed to support your feet, a lace-up silhouette, and a rubber sole with traction to keep you stabilized and supported. They’re 17 percent off right now. 

Veja Vegan Campo Suede Sneaker, $150 ($25 Off)

Rue La La VEJA Campo Suede Sneaker

Rue La La

Suede sneakers are a solid choice for fall and winter, and these Veja Vegan Campo Suede Sneakers are going for $25 less at Rue La La. The shoes are a go-to for Laura Dern, who has worn them with trousers and a flowy blouse. They have a casual lace-up silhouette with shoelaces that match the exterior fabric, a smooth insole that feels comfy to slip into, and a rubber sole with traction. 

No matter the season, sneakers are a staple all year round. If you’re looking to upgrade your old pair, keep scrolling for more discounted Veja sneakers below.  

Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $150 ($35 Off)

Rue La La VEJA V-12 Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja V-12 Vegan Leather Sneaker, $150 ($25 Off)

Rue La La VEJA V-12 Vegan Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja V-10 Sneaker, $160 ($35 Off)

Rue La La VEJA V10 Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $150 ($35 Off)

Rue La La VEJA V-12 Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Impala Sneaker, $130 ($30 Off)

Rue La La VEJA Impala Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Condor Sneaker, $160 ($35 Off)

Rue La La VEJA Condor Sneaker

Rue La La

Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker, $150 ($35 Off)

Rue La La VEJA Recife Logo Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

