Lifestyle Fashion The Comfy Sneaker Brand Celebrities and Royals Keep Wearing Is Secretly on Sale for Just 48 More Hours The Princess of Wales put on Veja sneakers at least twice last month By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 01:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty; Splash; GC Images This celebrity and royal-worn sneaker brand is a shoo-in for style, class, and comfort. And it's on sale right now, but only for two more days. We're talking about Veja sneakers, and the brand's sleek designs are equal parts sporty and posh. The shoes are super comfy, per PEOPLE editors and writers, and as mentioned, they have a superb track record. Kate Middleton wore the brand at least twice last month, first with a blue blazer and then with a yellow one, plus Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Laura Dern, and more celebrities have worn the sneakers. The TL;DR? Celebrities break out their Veja sneakers often, and ultimately, that's just more grounds for purchasing a pair. But most importantly, the shoes are marked down. Discount retailer Gilt is having a massive flash sale with dozens of Veja sneakers on sale — but only for a few more days. The sale ends on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET, so hurry on over to the site, create a free account, and get some new kicks. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Veja sneakers that are on sale at Gilt, up to 38 percent off. Veja Sneakers on Sale at Gilt Veja V10 Sneaker, $159.99 (orig. $195) Veja Wata II Canvas Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $145) Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165) Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185) Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150) Veja Wata II Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $155) Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185) Veja Marlin V-Knit Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $210) Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18 These Veja V10 Sneakers have a black-and-white color scheme, so they're simple, but not too plain. Plus, you can always grab a matching pair for your child, too. Gilt Buy It! Veja V10 Sneaker, $159.99 (orig. $195); gilt.com Already feeling blasé about your summer outfits? Top off your look with a major splash of color, like what you'd get with the Veja Wata II Canvas Sneakers. They might not be in the same Esplar style as recently seen on Princess Kate, but they are royal… blue — a superstar summer shade. Wear them with a blue and white button-down and denim, like Gigi Hadid, or wear them with an all-white outfit. They're currently going for $120. Gilt Buy It! Veja Wata II Canvas Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $145); gilt.com These chunky Veja Campo Leather Sneakers are already selling fast. They come in a light pink hue with matching laces, which, together, are juxtaposed by the white "V" logo, matching heel detail, and the slightly off-white tractioned sole. You can snap up a pair for $25 less. Gilt Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com And in case you didn't know, Veja shoes go fast — especially when they have can't-beat prices. Don't second-guess it, and head on over to Gilt now. Keep scrolling to shop more on-sale sneakers before the sale ends. Gilt Buy It! Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Wata II Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Marlin V-Knit Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $210); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.