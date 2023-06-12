This celebrity and royal-worn sneaker brand is a shoo-in for style, class, and comfort. And it’s on sale right now, but only for two more days.

We’re talking about Veja sneakers, and the brand’s sleek designs are equal parts sporty and posh. The shoes are super comfy, per PEOPLE editors and writers, and as mentioned, they have a superb track record. Kate Middleton wore the brand at least twice last month, first with a blue blazer and then with a yellow one, plus Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Laura Dern, and more celebrities have worn the sneakers. The TL;DR? Celebrities break out their Veja sneakers often, and ultimately, that’s just more grounds for purchasing a pair.

But most importantly, the shoes are marked down. Discount retailer Gilt is having a massive flash sale with dozens of Veja sneakers on sale — but only for a few more days. The sale ends on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET, so hurry on over to the site, create a free account, and get some new kicks.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Veja sneakers that are on sale at Gilt, up to 38 percent off.

Veja Sneakers on Sale at Gilt

These Veja V10 Sneakers have a black-and-white color scheme, so they’re simple, but not too plain. Plus, you can always grab a matching pair for your child, too.

Veja V10 Sneaker, $159.99 (orig. $195)



Already feeling blasé about your summer outfits? Top off your look with a major splash of color, like what you’d get with the Veja Wata II Canvas Sneakers. They might not be in the same Esplar style as recently seen on Princess Kate, but they are royal… blue — a superstar summer shade. Wear them with a blue and white button-down and denim, like Gigi Hadid, or wear them with an all-white outfit. They’re currently going for $120.

Veja Wata II Canvas Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $145)



These chunky Veja Campo Leather Sneakers are already selling fast. They come in a light pink hue with matching laces, which, together, are juxtaposed by the white “V” logo, matching heel detail, and the slightly off-white tractioned sole. You can snap up a pair for $25 less.

Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165)



And in case you didn’t know, Veja shoes go fast — especially when they have can’t-beat prices. Don’t second-guess it, and head on over to Gilt now.

Keep scrolling to shop more on-sale sneakers before the sale ends.

Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185)



Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150)



Veja Wata II Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $155)



Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185)



Veja Marlin V-Knit Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $210)



