The Comfy Sneaker Brand Celebrities and Royals Keep Wearing Is Secretly on Sale for Just 48 More Hours

The Princess of Wales put on Veja sneakers at least twice last month

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 01:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

kate middleton; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner
Photo:

Getty; Splash; GC Images

This celebrity and royal-worn sneaker brand is a shoo-in for style, class, and comfort. And it’s on sale right now, but only for two more days.

We’re talking about Veja sneakers, and the brand’s sleek designs are equal parts sporty and posh. The shoes are super comfy, per PEOPLE editors and writers, and as mentioned, they have a superb track record. Kate Middleton wore the brand at least twice last month, first with a blue blazer and then with a yellow one, plus Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Laura Dern, and more celebrities have worn the sneakers. The TL;DR? Celebrities break out their Veja sneakers often, and ultimately, that’s just more grounds for purchasing a pair. 

But most importantly, the shoes are marked down. Discount retailer Gilt is having a massive flash sale with dozens of Veja sneakers on sale — but only for a few more days. The sale ends on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET, so hurry on over to the site, create a free account, and get some new kicks. 

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Veja sneakers that are on sale at Gilt, up to 38 percent off. 

Veja Sneakers on Sale at Gilt

These Veja V10 Sneakers have a black-and-white color scheme, so they’re simple, but not too plain. Plus, you can always grab a matching pair for your child, too. 

Gilt VEJA V10 Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V10 Sneaker, $159.99 (orig. $195); gilt.com

Already feeling blasé about your summer outfits? Top off your look with a major splash of color, like what you’d get with the Veja Wata II Canvas Sneakers. They might not be in the same Esplar style as recently seen on Princess Kate, but they are royal… blue — a superstar summer shade. Wear them with a blue and white button-down and denim, like Gigi Hadid, or wear them with an all-white outfit. They’re currently going for $120. 

Gilt VEJA Wata II Canvas Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Wata II Canvas Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $145); gilt.com

These chunky Veja Campo Leather Sneakers are already selling fast. They come in a light pink hue with matching laces, which, together, are juxtaposed by the white “V” logo, matching heel detail, and the slightly off-white tractioned sole. You can snap up a pair for $25 less. 

Gilt VEJA Campo Leather Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com

And in case you didn’t know, Veja shoes go fast — especially when they have can’t-beat prices. Don’t second-guess it, and head on over to Gilt now. 

Keep scrolling to shop more on-sale sneakers before the sale ends. 

Gilt VEJA V-12 Leather Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com

Gilt VEJA Esplar Leather Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com

Gilt VEJA Wata II Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Wata II Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com

Gilt VEJA Recife Logo Leather Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com

Gilt VEJA Marlin V-Knit Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Marlin V-Knit Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $210); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bath Towels Tout
This ‘Very Absorbent’ 6-Piece Bath Towel Set Is on Sale for Just $22 at Amazon Today
Amazon T-Shirt Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals
Top Selling Summer Blouses Tout
These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Cariuma Sneaker Launch Tout
This Celeb-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Eco-Friendly White Leather Sneaker for Summer
What's Trending This June Tout
What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Fashion Finds Under $45
Mindy Kaling Quilted Crossbody Bags Tout
Mindy Kaling's Practical Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Dresses Up Her Whole Outfit
Amazon T-Shirt Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals
Oprah Lounge Set Tout
Oprah Wore a Mint Green Loungewear Set While Hiking That Looks Just Like This Under-$50 One from Amazon
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are Under $100 at This Flash Sale
Amazon Comfy Staples
The 8 Best Amazon Clearance Deals on Comfy T-Shirts, Rompers, Dresses, and More Throw-On-and-Go Basics
The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker Thatâll Turn Heads This Summer Tout
The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker That’ll Turn Heads This Summer
Fashion Item Roundup: Cushionaire Sandals Tout
These Cushionaire Sandals Look Like the Ones Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon Wear — but They're Under $45
Top Selling Summer Blouses Tout
These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25
Target Swimsuit Sale Roundup Tout
Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Katie Holmes is spotted stepping out in New York City. The 44 year old American actress looked fashionable in a beige sweater paired with off white trousers and black loafers.
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too
Pefs Dearfoams Tout
Comfy Sandals and Slippers from This Oprah-Approved Brand Are on Sale for the Next 2 Days Only
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale