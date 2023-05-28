Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale

She preps her hair with Vegamour for red carpet events

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on May 28, 2023 08:00 AM

Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on Vegamour’s best selling products, now’s your chance to snag them for less. 

As a part of the brand’s Summer Sale event during Memorial Day weekend, you can get 25 percent off sitewide by simply using the code SUMMERSALE at checkout. While practically all of the brand’s hair, lash, and brow products come highly rated, there are a few standouts. Nicole Kidman, who is a fan and brand partner, recently revealed she uses the HYDR-8 Shampoo & Conditioner (which comes as a set!) and the GRO Hair Serum to prep for red carpet evenings. 

"When it comes to preparing my hair for a red carpet event, I always prioritize moisture, and that's why I love Vegamour,” Kidman raved. “The HYDR-8 shampoo and conditioner are amazing for keeping my hair healthy and shiny.” 

She added that the brand’s hair serum is the “perfect final step” for making her hair look “thicker, fuller, and vibrant all night long." 

Shop Vegamour Products on Sale 

The HYDR-8 shampoo and conditioner kit has hundreds of five-star ratings, and for good reason: 97 percent of people saw an immediate difference in hydration after just one use. The formulas are packed with active plant ingredients, like marula oil and moringa seed oil, to help reduce frizz and boost shine, along with aloe vera to soothe the scalp and hydrate. 

The key ingredient is karmatin, the brand’s own vegan keratin alternative, which bonds to your hair and fortifies strands while you wash. With this sitewide discount, you can snag the duo for just $51. 

Vegamour Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $51 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $76); vegamour.com

The Gro Hair Serum is also a game changer for Kidman. The vegan formula includes plant-based ingredients, like turmeric and red clover, which both act as natural DHT hormone blockers to help prevent hair loss. The leave-in product can be applied morning and night to damp or dry hair, so you can use it as desired. 

GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $48 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $64); vegamour.com

And while you’re at it, be sure to scoop up some of Vegamour’s other top-rated products on sale, like the Gro Lash Serum and Gro+ Advanced Brow Serum before this sale ends on Tuesday, May 30.

Keep scrolling to shop for some of our top Vegamour beauty picks while you can save big. 

GRO Lash Serum

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Lash Serum, $54 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $72); vegamour.com

Vegamour GRO Scalp Health Kit

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Scalp Health Kit, $95 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $142); vegamour.com

Vegamour GRO Better Duo

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Better Duo, $55 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $82); vegamour.com

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Brow Serum, $66 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $88); vegamour.com

