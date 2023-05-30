Shoppers Are Staying Comfy on ‘Hot Summer Days’ with These Wide-Leg Pants, and They’re Only $29 Today

Summer is officially here which means that breathable clothes are a must for keeping cool. Celebrities like Sandra Bulluck, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Olsen have turned to flowy wide-leg pants during warmer months, and you can too, with this breezy option from Amazon that’s marked down by 42 percent right now.

The Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants are made from a cotton and linen blend, so they are lightweight and comfy. They have a smocked elastic waistband that sits above the belly button and two deep pockets that can hold your phone, sunglasses, or keys.

They come in sizes ranging from small to XXL and are available in 11 colors, including army green, camel, white, navy blue, and black. Delivery times vary by size and color, but many of them come with free two-day shipping, meaning they’ll arrive just in time for the start of summer. And if you don’t have a Prime membership already, you can snag a free 30-day free trial to get in on fast shipping along with more than 30 other perks, like Try Before You Buy and discounts at Whole Foods.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the wide-leg pants their seal of approval thanks to how easy they are to style. Shoppers wear them with bodysuits, blouses, T-shirts, flats, heels, and sandals on vacations, at work, and even to weddings. Reviewers also suggested washing the pants by hand to prevent them from shrinking.

Shoppers love that the wide-leg pants are “comfortable and elegant” and “not see-through” even though they feel lightweight. “I normally hate wearing pants during the summer because they make you sweaty and nasty. But with these, your legs are still able to breathe,” one customer wrote, while another shared: “It literally feels like you have nothing on.”

“I've only worn them outside once and I got so many compliments on them,” a third reviewer wrote. “They are solidly made, the material is flowy for those hot summer days, and the elastic is perfect for short crop tops.”

Keep scrolling to see more colors, and then head to Amazon to scoop up the Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants while they’re on sale for less than $35.

