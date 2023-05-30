Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Are Staying Comfy on ‘Hot Summer Days’ with These Wide-Leg Pants, and They’re Only $29 Today Celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Chrissy Teigen have worn similar breezy styles By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Summer is officially here which means that breathable clothes are a must for keeping cool. Celebrities like Sandra Bulluck, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Olsen have turned to flowy wide-leg pants during warmer months, and you can too, with this breezy option from Amazon that’s marked down by 42 percent right now. The Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants are made from a cotton and linen blend, so they are lightweight and comfy. They have a smocked elastic waistband that sits above the belly button and two deep pockets that can hold your phone, sunglasses, or keys. They come in sizes ranging from small to XXL and are available in 11 colors, including army green, camel, white, navy blue, and black. Delivery times vary by size and color, but many of them come with free two-day shipping, meaning they’ll arrive just in time for the start of summer. And if you don’t have a Prime membership already, you can snag a free 30-day free trial to get in on fast shipping along with more than 30 other perks, like Try Before You Buy and discounts at Whole Foods. Amazon Buy It! Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants in Army Green, $28.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here’s What to Wear to Taylor Swift’s Concert Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the wide-leg pants their seal of approval thanks to how easy they are to style. Shoppers wear them with bodysuits, blouses, T-shirts, flats, heels, and sandals on vacations, at work, and even to weddings. Reviewers also suggested washing the pants by hand to prevent them from shrinking. Shoppers love that the wide-leg pants are “comfortable and elegant” and “not see-through” even though they feel lightweight. “I normally hate wearing pants during the summer because they make you sweaty and nasty. But with these, your legs are still able to breathe,” one customer wrote, while another shared: “It literally feels like you have nothing on.” “I've only worn them outside once and I got so many compliments on them,” a third reviewer wrote. “They are solidly made, the material is flowy for those hot summer days, and the elastic is perfect for short crop tops.” Keep scrolling to see more colors, and then head to Amazon to scoop up the Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants while they’re on sale for less than $35. Amazon Buy It! Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants in White, $28.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants in Black, $28.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants in Camel, $28.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35 Amazon’s Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $110 This Memorial Day LIVE UPDATES: The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Today